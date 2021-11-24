Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

BJP Supporters Hurl Eggs At Odisha CM's Convoy

BJP supporters hurled eggs at the convoy of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Puri on Wednesday, protesting against the government's "inaction" in the Kalahandi teacher's kidnap and murder case.

BJP Supporters Hurl Eggs At Odisha CM's Convoy

Trending

BJP Supporters Hurl Eggs At Odisha CM's Convoy
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T14:14:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 2:14 pm

The incident happened near the Government Hospital Square when Patnaik was returning to Bhubaneswar after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rs 331-crore heritage corridor project in the temple town.

The BJP activists also showed black flags as Patnaik's cavalcade passed by.

Earlier, three members of BJP-backed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Congress-affiliated NSUI were taken into custody for waving black flags at Patnaik on Bada Danda (Grand Road) in Puri, sources said.

Related Stories

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

"Our activists under the leadership of Jayant Das have hurled eggs, targeting the chief minister's convoy. This protest will continue till Patnaik takes action against some of his tainted ministers," BJYM state president Irasish Acharya told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

Later, the opposition activists also sprinkled cow-dung water on the Grand Road in front of the Jagannath temple to "purify" it, claiming that the "tainted" state ministers, who attended the foundation stone laying ceremony there, made the sacred path "impure".

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Eggs were also hurled at the convoy of Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha near Malatipatapur on the outskirts of the city. The opposition parties have been protesting for weeks, demanding the removal of the Minister of State for Home DS Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Kalahandi woman teacher's kidnap and murder case.

Police were not immediately available for comments on the attack on the chief minister's convoy.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Naveen Patnaik India Odisha Puri Eggs Odisha CM
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

SL Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Mendis Puts Lanka On Top, Windies 27/6

Koushik Paul / Follow Day 4 live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. Sri Lankan spinners have dominated the match so far.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement