The recently launched Hyundai Venue is selling like hot cakes. The Korean carmaker has revealed that it has received 50,000 bookings for it in a span of just 60 days.

Hyundai also revealed that 55 per cent of the bookings were for the Blue Link models. Now just as a refresher, the top two variants of the Venue are SX# and SX(O). In case of the SX# variant, only the DCT equipped models get the BlueLink system.

Hyundai has also revealed that 35 per cent of the bookings made have been for the DCT variants of the Venue. They come equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that sends power to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. This engine is tuned to make 120PS of max power and 172Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, the Venue is also available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel, both with a manual transmission.

If you are looking to buy the Venue, take a look at its variants in detail to find out which one suits you the best. Also take a look at the Venue’s performance compared to that of its rivals here.

With such numbers, the Hyundai Venue comes with a long waiting period, especially in some cities. To find out how long will it take to receive delivery of the Venue in the top 20 cities in India, head here.

Source: cardekho.com