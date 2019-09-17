Kia Seltos CarDekho Round-Up: Buyer’s Guide

The Kia Seltos was launched on August 22 and it has taken the compact SUV segment by storm. It registered the highest sales in its maiden month of August, leaving even the Hyundai Creta behind. The Kia Seltos is available with a wide range of variants, engine and transmission combinations to choose from. So, picking the right one becomes a task to be honest. That’s why we bring you a comprehensive set of news reports and buyer advice that will help you in making the right choice.

To begin with, we present the Kia Seltos review. We have driven both the diesel and petrol engine options with their automatic options as well. This is what we think about the new SUV.

In case the Kia Seltos catches your fancy, here’s our variants explained story to help you pick the variant that matches your budget and requirements perfectly.

The Kia Seltos has entered a crowded SUV space which includes the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur and even the Jeep Compass. But which one offers the best kit and at the best price? Here’s our price analysis to help you find that out.

In case the multiple variants with a varying degree of visual updates don’t appeal to you, then Kia will also offer a host of accessories for the Seltos. Customisation options include accessories like body side moulding, bumper corner protector, door visor with chrome strip and much more in case you wish to personalise it.

If you were eyeing a fully loaded GTX+ automatic Seltos, then the prices of the same are also out now. Bookings were already open and this is how long you have to wait for it.

We have also made it simple for you to know which SUV offers more practicality by doing a space comparison.

So, by now, if you have decided to buy the Seltos, here’s how long you may have to wait before you can get your hands on it.

Source: cardekho.com