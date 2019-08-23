Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo: What Do The Prices Say?

Hyundai has launched the third-generation i10 in India which carries the moniker Grand i10 Nios. It is available in a bunch of petrol variants and three diesels. Both engines come with the option of an AMT. So, how do these variants stack up against that of its competition? Find out below.

Petrol

Compared to other carmakers, the Grand i10’s base variant carries the lowest price.

All cars here are available with an automatic transmission but it is the Grand i10 Nios that provides an automatic variant for the least amount of money.

The Figo is available with only one automatic variant, thus offering the least amount of choice.

The Figo is the only car here that offers a conventional automatic - a 6-speed torque converter, compared to the AMT offered on the remaining two

The Grand i10 Nios can be had with an automatic transmission in two variants.

The Swift can be had with an automatic variant in three variants, offering the most freedom to new buyers to buy the variant of their choosing.

The top-spec variant of the Grand i10 is the least expensive, followed by the Ford Figo and finally the Maruti Swift, the price of which nears almost Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).