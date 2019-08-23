Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo: What Do The Prices Say?

Hyundai has launched the third-generation i10 in India which carries the moniker Grand i10 Nios. It is available in a bunch of petrol variants and three diesels. Both engines come with the option of an AMT. So, how do these variants stack up against that of its competition? Find out below.
Petrol
Compared to other carmakers, the Grand i10’s base variant carries the lowest price.
All cars here are available with an automatic transmission but it is the Grand i10 Nios that provides an automatic variant for the least amount of money.
The Figo is available with only one automatic variant, thus offering the least amount of choice.
The Figo is the only car here that offers a conventional automatic - a 6-speed torque converter, compared to the AMT offered on the remaining two
The Grand i10 Nios can be had with an automatic transmission in two variants.
The Swift can be had with an automatic variant in three variants, offering the most freedom to new buyers to buy the variant of their choosing.
The top-spec variant of the Grand i10 is the least expensive, followed by the Ford Figo and finally the Maruti Swift, the price of which nears almost Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Swift is the only car here that offers a fully loaded automatic option
Diesel
Among diesels, it is the Figo that comes with the least expensive base variant, starting at a little over Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Unlike the petrol, the Grand i10 diesel has two manual variants along with an exclusive AMT variant
The Figo is not available with an automatic transmission with the diesel variant, and it tops out at Rs 7.54 lakh. With this, it is also offers the least expensive top variant among the three.
The Grand i10 Nios is only available with an automatic transmission in one variant while the Swift can be had in three, allowing more customers to buy an automatic within their respective budgets.
As is the case with the petrol, the Swift has the most expensive diesel variant on sale, with its top variant getting a price tag of nearly Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: cardekho.com