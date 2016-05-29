The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:45 pm International News Analysis

Audi Commercial In China Compares Women To Used Cars, Sparks Backlash

Audi has been criticised for an advert in China, which thousands of internet users have branded sexist
Outlook Web Bureau
Audi Commercial In China Compares Women To Used Cars, Sparks Backlash

An Audi commercial that aired in movie halls and online in China is drawing ire for comparing women to used cars - another bump in the road for the German automaker, which once enjoyed nearly limitless growth in the country.

The advertisement opens in a pastoral setting, with a bride and a groom about to take their vows. But suddenly the mother of the groom interrupts, rushing up the aisle to "inspect" her would-be daughter-in-law. She inspects the bride's nose, ears and teeth closely before giving a "yes" nod to the marriage.

Advertisement opens in new window

The commercial then cuts away to footage of a red Audi sedan zipping along an empty highway, as a man's voice declares: "An important decision must be made carefully."

An animation in the same ad encourages viewers to visit a website selling "Audi-approved" secondhand cars.

"Only with an official certification can you rest easy," a male voice-over says.

The ad has been widely criticised on the social media. The Weibo hashtag "Audi second-hand car ad" had been viewed more than 300,000 times by midday Wednesday.

This is not the first time a commercial in China has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Last year, a Chinese firm apologised for a racist laundry detergent ad, in which a Chinese woman throws a black man covered in paint into a washing machine. The man emerges from the wash as a clean, light-skinned Chinese man.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cars Audi Women Commercial Vehicles Internet Social Networking Sites International News Analysis
Next Story : First Of Its Kind Sex Manual For Muslim Women Is Out, Writer Calls It Halal Guide To Mind Blowing Sex
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters