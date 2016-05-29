Audi Commercial In China Compares Women To Used Cars, Sparks Backlash

An Audi commercial that aired in movie halls and online in China is drawing ire for comparing women to used cars - another bump in the road for the German automaker, which once enjoyed nearly limitless growth in the country.

The advertisement opens in a pastoral setting, with a bride and a groom about to take their vows. But suddenly the mother of the groom interrupts, rushing up the aisle to "inspect" her would-be daughter-in-law. She inspects the bride's nose, ears and teeth closely before giving a "yes" nod to the marriage.

Advertisement opens in new window

The commercial then cuts away to footage of a red Audi sedan zipping along an empty highway, as a man's voice declares: "An important decision must be made carefully."

An animation in the same ad encourages viewers to visit a website selling "Audi-approved" secondhand cars.

"Only with an official certification can you rest easy," a male voice-over says.

The ad has been widely criticised on the social media. The Weibo hashtag "Audi second-hand car ad" had been viewed more than 300,000 times by midday Wednesday.

This is not the first time a commercial in China has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Last year, a Chinese firm apologised for a racist laundry detergent ad, in which a Chinese woman throws a black man covered in paint into a washing machine. The man emerges from the wash as a clean, light-skinned Chinese man.