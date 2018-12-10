Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE: Congress Ahead In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, TRS In Telangana, Close Fight In MP

Counting of votes for assembly elections in five states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram - began at 8 am today.

The outcome of the election results is significant as it may impact 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The election results are seen as a crucial test for the BJP ahead of the next year's general elections as it is in power in three of these states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Congress is in power in Mizoram, while the TRS ruled Telangana before the assembly was dissolved there.

The elections are also significant for Congress, which is out to challenge the BJP's rule in three states and protect its last bastion in the Northeast, where Mizoram remains the only state outside the rule of BJP-led NDA.

Below are the LIVE updates:

10:15 am: Responding to the early trends that showed BJP trailing in 3 states behind Congress, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: "these are early trends, we hope to perform well."

Assembly Elections #Results2018 LIVE: These are early trends. We hope to perform well: Home Minister Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh



Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/E4b7v24Tsd pic.twitter.com/EOAX05RSve — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) December 11, 2018

10:10 am: Congress leading in Madhya Pradesh in 110 seats, BJP in 106. BSP leading in 5, while others are leading in 7 seats.

10:05 am: In Rajasthan, Congress is leading in 100 seats while BJP in 80 seats. BSP is leading in 3 seats while others are leading in 9 seats.

10 am: Mizoram Chief Minister M Lal Thanhawla is trailing Lalduhoma of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) by 75 votes in Serchhip constituency, reports PTI.

9: 50 am: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leading with a margin of 5,112 votes in Rajasthan's Sardarpura constituency, reports PTI.

9:47 am: In Telangana, TRS is leading on 80 seats while the Congress is leading on 20 seats. BJP is leading on 3 seats while others are leading on 5.

9:45 am: Rajasthan's Social Justice Minister Arun Chaturvedi is trailing by a margin of 2,467 votes in the civil lines constituency in Jaipur, reports PTI

9:40 am: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje leading in Jhalrapatan constituency with a margin of 4055 votes. Congress candidate Manvendra Singh trailing, reports PTI.

9: 38 am: Congress candidate and Commonwealth gold medallist Krishna Poonia leading in Rajasthan's Sadulpur constituency with a margin of 646 votes in the first round of counting, reports PTI

9:30 am: Congress leading on 48 seats in Chhattisgarh, BJP on 32. BSP is ahead on 4 seats while others are also leading on 3 seats.

9:29 am: Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao leading by 2,861 votes over his nearest rival Congress' Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Gajwel seat after first round of counting, reports PTI.

9:25 am: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh trailing from Rajnandgaon, Congress' Karuna Shukla is leading, reports ANI.

9:20 am: MNF nominee R Lalzirliana leading by 200 votes against Congress' Rosiamngheta in Tawi constituency, reports PTI.

9:12 am: Commenting on the early trends emerging from the vote counting, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya exuded confidence and said that the BJP will form the government in MP and Chhattisgarh.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP: We'll definitely form government in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Seeing the early trends coming from Rajasthan, we believe BJP will form a government there as well. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/PUr9gnV4a6 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

9: 10 am: Abid Rasool Khan, TRS leader said brushing aside any apprehensions said "we are going to have a clear victory,"reported news agency ANI.

Assembly Elections #Results2018 LIVE: These trends are too early. We are going to have a clear victory: Abid Rasool Khan, TRS #TelanganaElections2018



Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/E4b7v24Tsd pic.twitter.com/U34mAqagLh — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) December 11, 2018

9:06 am: "I am confident that in MP, Congress will form government. We have favourable situation in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also," said Congress leader Digvijay Singh, according to news agency ANI

Assembly Elections #Results2018 LIVE: I am confident that in MP, Congress will form government. We have favourable situation in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh also: Digvijaya Singh, Congress@INCIndia #MadhyaPradeshElections2018



Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/E4b7v24Tsd pic.twitter.com/zievRs8qTB — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) December 11, 2018

9:05 am: Congress leader Sachin Pilot is leading from Tonk in Rajasthan, reports news agency ANI.

Jaipur: Congress workers celebrate outside Sachin Pilot's residence as initial trends show the party leading #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/BeT2GR0gxy — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

9:02 am: Congress leading on 48 seats in Rajasthan, BJP on 42. Others leading on 2 seats.

9 am: Mizo National Front (MNF) leading on 4 seats, while Congress is ahead on 1. Others leading on 1 seat.

8:55 am: BJP is leading on 20 seats in Chhattisgarh, Congress on 24. Others on 4.

8:50 am: In Telangana, TRS is leading on 18 seats, Congress ahead at 11. BJP is also leading on 2 seats in the states while others are leading on 1.

8:45 am: BJP leading on 27, Congress on 23 in Madhya Pradesh.

8:40 am: Meanwhile, Congress workers perform hawan outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi

Congress workers perform 'hawan' outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/zkuKfW9T2T — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

8:35 am: Congress leading on nineteen seats in Rajasthan, BJP on twelve.

8:33 am: Congress leading on one seat in Mizoram, others on one.

8:32 am: In Chhattisgarh, both BJP and Congress are leading on ten seats, while others are leading on one seat

8:30 am: Congress and TRS both leading on two seats each in Telangana.

8:26 am: In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is leading on five seats while Congress is leading on three.

8: 21 am: First leads in, Congress leading on six seats in Rajasthan, BJP on four.

8: 15 am: Postal ballots are being counted first and will be followed by EVM machines.

8 am: Counting of votes begins.

#BREAKING: Counting of votes for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana begins



For latest news & live updates on election results, visit https://t.co/RAq6GxyZ3z#Results2018https://t.co/E4b7v24Tsd — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) December 11, 2018

7:46 am: In Bhopal, dedicated teams have been deployed outside counting centres to ensure complete security and safety. A three-tier security system is in place and no communication device is allowed inside the counting centres.

7:42 am: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl, Mizoram where Congress is seeking to retain its last bastion in the Northeast.

Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for #MizoramAssemblyElections2018 will start at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/BB2jxdz0mI — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

7:33 am: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am.

7:15 am: Assembly Election Results 2018: Fate Of Five States To Be Sealed Today

The results of assembly polls in five states will be declared on Tuesday in what is seen as a major test of popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The trends will start pouring in from 8 a.m and a clear picture is expected to emerge in all the states by 11 a.m.

Read the full story here: https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/assembly-election-results-2018-fate-of-five-states-to-be-sealed-today/321507

7:10am: Ahead of the counting of votes in Rajasthan, incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje left her residence to visit the Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur.

7 am: What the exit polls said

The Congress will likely unseat the BJP from power in Rajasthan while remaining locked in a close fight with the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh, a poll of five major exit polls showed.

The Chhattisgarh election, on the other hand, may lead to a hung assembly with an advantage to the BJP, the poll of polls showed. In Telangana, the TRS was predicted to retain power while two exit polls showed the Mizo National Front, a BJP coalition partner, unseating the Congress from power in Mizoram.

The exit polls came after voting ended in Rajasthan and Telangana, the last of the five states that went to the polls in this batch of elections.

The five-state assembly elections are being seen as a semi-final to next year's Lok Sabha election. The election results will be out on December 11.

Read the full story here: https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/exit-polls-tight-race-between-congress-bjp-in-mp-congress-ahead-in-rajasthan/321361