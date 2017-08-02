Asked To Drink Urine Of Girl He Allegedly Raped, Man Commits Suicide

Humiliated by the Panchayat's diktat to drink the urine of a girl he had allegedly raped, a 25-year-old post graduate student killed himself in a village of Targain in Budhal tehsil of Rajouri district.

The corpse of Fazal Hussain was found floating on the Samar Sar lake near Targain village.

Before committing suicide, the deceased recorded an audio clip where he stated that he never raped the girl and felt humiliated by the panchayat’s diktat, the Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, neither of the families approached the police and the girl's family had later sought the help of the panchayat, claiming she was raped by the accused.

Initial investigations revealed that the panchayat had asked Hussain’s family to compensate the girl’s family with money.

“But Fazal Hussain refused to pay. Thereafter, the panchayat asked him to drink the girl’s urine. Baffled by the weird diktat, Fazal sought two days time to mentally get ready, but on Sunday, his body was found in the lake,” the report said, quoting a police officer.

The incident sheds light on cruel and sometimes absurd diktats by the Panchayats.

Early last month, a man was punished by the Panchayat to beat a gong around 13 villages as his wife did not cast her vote in favour of a Nayab Sarpanch candidate.

"My wife is a member of No. 8 ward under Badakera panchayat. As she did not cast her vote in favour of Nayab sarpanch, I was asked to pay a fine of Rs. 50,000 or move around the 13 villages of the Panchayat admitting my mistake. This was decided in a meeting of villagers held in the Badakera Panchayat on Thursday. I am a poor man having no resources. I could not stand up against so many people so I am undergoing the punishment," he had said.

In another incident, a Panchayat in Pakistan' s Punjab province had ordered the rape of a 16-year-old minor girl by a man in front of her family as a punishment after her brother was accused of raping the man's sister.