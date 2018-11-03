﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  7-Year-Old Girl Who Became Face of Yemen Crisis Dies

7-Year-Old Girl Who Became Face of Yemen Crisis Dies

The snap gave goosebumps to crores of people across the world and also brought attention to lakhs of children suffering from malnutrition owing to the aftermath of Yemen's devastating civil war.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
7-Year-Old Girl Who Became Face of Yemen Crisis Dies
Amal Hussein, a 7-year-old Yemeni girl became a symbol of Yemen's humanitarian conflict.
Image Credit: Twitter
7-Year-Old Girl Who Became Face of Yemen Crisis Dies
outlookindia.com
2018-11-03T10:33:13+0530

Amal Hussein, a 7-year-old Yemeni girl, whose photograph in the New York Times last week became a symbol of Yemen's humanitarian conflict has passed away. Her family said that she died due to acute malnutrition.

The image, taken by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Tyler Hicks, showed the undernourished girl lying on a bed at a mobile UNICEF clinic in Yemen's Aslam town on October 18, CNN reported.

The snap gave goosebumps to crores of people across the world and also brought attention to lakhs of children suffering from malnutrition owing to the aftermath of Yemen's devastating civil war.

Hussein's mother, Mariam Ali, told the New York Times in a telephonic conversation that "her heart was broken".

"Amal was always smiling. Now I'm worried for my other children," she said.

The strife-torn Middle East country has been engulfed in a conflict since 2015, with regular clashes between US-backed Saudi-led coalition and the Iranian-aligned Houthis that has reportedly claimed around 10,000 lives and displaced a thousand others.

The United Nations experts from the World Food Programme have expressed grave concerns over the coalition's bombing of civilian areas and the partial blocking of food supplies and relief aids to Yemen which has put 12 million men, women and children at a serious risk of starvation, leading to a famine-like situation in the war-torn nation.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yemen Children And Nutrition International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Will Soon Be World's 3rd Biggest Economy: Arun Jaitley
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters