﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  2018 Tata Tigor Vs Maruti Dzire: Variants Comparison

2018 Tata Tigor Vs Maruti Dzire: Variants Comparison

Has Tata done enough with the updated Tigor to sway buyers away from the Maruti Dzire? We compare them on paper to find out

17 October 2018
2018 Tata Tigor Vs Maruti Dzire: Variants Comparison
2018 Tata Tigor Vs Maruti Dzire: Variants Comparison
outlookindia.com
2018-10-17T16:52:26+0530

Tata has launched the updated Tigor at prices now starting from Rs 5.20 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Along with added features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment and projector headlamps, the updated sedan features subtle aesthetic changes as well. It continues to rival the likes of the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo. But do these updates make the Tigor a more compelling purchase over the segment leader Maruti Dzire? We find out which one is more value-for-money purely in terms of the features these cars offer at a given price point.

Before diving into the details, let us compare the dimensions and mechanicals of the two sub-compact sedans.

Dimensions

Tigor vs Dzire

  • The Dzire is longer and wider than the Tigor. However, both the sedans have identical wheelbases
  • Since there are no changes in the dimension, based on our previous test data, the Dzire should continue to offer more cabin space
  • When it comes to luggage carrying capacity, the Tigor offers a bigger boot

Engine

Tigor vs Dzire

  • Powered by similar capacity engines, the Tigor is the more powerful car here, albeit marginally
  • Both cars are available with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT gearbox options

Tigor vs Dzire

  • The Dzire is the more powerful car here and that too by a healthy margin. Its 1.3-litre engine makes 18PS/50Nm more than Tigor’s 1.05-litre engine
  • As far as transmission options are concerned, the Tigor comes with a 5-speed MT only, while the Dzire gets a 5-speed AMT too

Variants: To be fair, we have compared only the similarly priced variants of the two cars

Tigor XM vs Dzire L

Common Features:

Tata Tigor

Safety: Dual front airbags

Lights: Multi-reflector halogen headlamps

Other features: Manual AC and tilt-adjustable steering

Tata Tigor

What Tigor offers over Dzire: Wheel covers, shark fin antenna, all four power windows, height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable front seat headrests, rear centre armrest, ConnectNext music system with Bluetooth and multiple driving modes

Maruti Dzire

What Dzire offers over the Tigor: ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors

Verdict: The Tigor is better equipped than the Dzire and is more affordable too. However, the Dzire remains our pick here since it gets basic safety features like ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors. These features are a must-have in our books and are absent on the Tigor.

Tigor XZ+ vs Dzire V

Maruti Dzire

Common Features (over previous variants):

Safety: ABS with EBD

Infotainment: Music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls.

Other features: Height-adjustable driver seat, rear centre armrest, day/night IRVM, adjustable front headrests, front and rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators.

Tata Tigor

What Tigor offers over the Dzire: Cornering stability control, alloy wheels, projector headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, auto climate control, cooled glovebox, rear parking sensors with camera, front fog lamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and multiple driving modes.

What Dzire offers over the Tigor: ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Tata Tigor

Verdict: The Tigor XZ+ is certainly our pick between the two variants compared here. It is way better equipped than the Dzire, while being priced in the same range. However, if you have small children, we will recommend you to go for the Dzire, since it is equipped with ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Tata Tigor XZA vs Maruti Dzire VXI AGS

Tata Tigor AMT

Common Features:

Safety: Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD

Infotainment: Music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls.

Other features: Height-adjustable driver seat, manual AC, rear centre armrest, day/night IRVM, adjustable front headrest, front and rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators.

What Tigor offers over the Dzire: Cornering stability control, alloy wheels, projector headlamps, turn indicators on ORVMs, cooled glovebox, rear parking sensors, front fog lamps and sport driving mode.

What Dzire offers over the Tigor: ISOFIX child seat anchors

Verdict: The Tigor is certainly our pick. It is way better equipped than the Dzire while being more affordable. However, if you have small kids in your family, we suggest you go for the Dzire, since it is equipped with ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Cars Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tata Motors Tata Tigor Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Meet Reshma Nishanth Who Wants To Become One Of The First Women To Enter Sabarimala
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters