2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched At Rs 40 Lakh

The C-Class facelift is available with a diesel engine only

21 September 2018
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2018 C-Class facelift in India today. Its prices start from Rs 40 lakh and go up to Rs 48.5 lakh (pan-India). The pre-facelift C-Class was available at a starting price of Rs 39.90 lakh, with the top model priced at Rs 45.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Prices (ex-showroom pan-India)

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that C 220 d Prime and Progressive variants of the facelifted C-Class are on sale, while the top-spec C 300 d AMG Line will be available from Q4 FY 2018-19.

Aesthetically, the new C-Class completely resembles the outgoing model save for some minor updates. It features a new grille which is flanked by updated LED headlamps. Other changes include updated front and rear bumpers and refreshed LED taillamps. Unlike the outgoing model, which was available with 16- and 17-inch alloys (depending on the variant), the new C-Class gets 17-and 18-inch units.

On the inside as well the changes are easy to miss. The basic cabin layout remains unchanged, carrying forward the two-tube analogue instrument cluster with a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The steering is also new and now features touch-sensitive controls instead of physical buttons for interacting with the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

Other features available on the C-Class facelift include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, agility control and an optional smartphone integration package that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging for smartphones. For safety, the new C-Class continues to come with seven airbags, adaptive braking, attention assist and active parking assist with a camera, like the outgoing model.

Apart from the updated design and features, the new C-Class is now powered by a new BSVI-compliant diesel engine. The C 220 gets a new 2.0-litre (194PS/400Nm) diesel engine that makes 24PS more than the older 2.0-litre unit. This time, the C-Class is also available in C 300 d (replacing the C 250 d) trim.  It is powered by a more powerful iteration of the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that does duty on the C 200 d. Here, it generates 245PS/500Nm. This engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission in both the tunes. Petrol engine options are not available with the facelifted C-Class as of now.

The facelifted sedan renews its rivalry against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Jaguar XE and the upcoming Volvo S60.

Source: cardekho.com

