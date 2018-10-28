﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Sri Lankan Political Crisis: Arjuna Ranatunga's Guards Open Fire; One Dead, Two Injured

Sri Lankan Political Crisis: Arjuna Ranatunga's Guards Open Fire; One Dead, Two Injured

Ranatunga is a supporter of Wickremesinghe who was sacked by Sirisena. Wickremesinghe holds his sacking was illegal and unconstitutional.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2018
Sri Lankan Political Crisis: Arjuna Ranatunga's Guards Open Fire; One Dead, Two Injured
Arjuna Ranatunga.
PTI Photos (File)
Sri Lankan Political Crisis: Arjuna Ranatunga's Guards Open Fire; One Dead, Two Injured
outlookindia.com
2018-10-28T20:46:53+0530

The political crises in Sri Lanka took an ugly turn on Sunday when bodyguards of Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, a loyalist of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, fired live rounds at the supporters of the new premier Mahinda Rajapaksa, leaving one person dead.

One person succumbed to his injuries and two others were hospitalised in the shooting incident and a security personnel was arrested at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematagoda following a tense situation on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when the cricketer-turned-politician visited the CPC office, with several Ceylon Petroleum Corporation workers objecting to his presence at the office.

When Ranatunga entered the building the supporters of the new prime minister Rajapaksa took exception to him visiting the office and shouted slogans.

When they were not allowed to move out, shots were fired which injured three persons. Unconfirmed reports said that two of Ranatunga's security personnel have been arrested.

Ranatunga is a supporter of Wickremesinghe who was sacked by Sirisena. Wickremesinghe holds his sacking was illegal and unconstitutional.

Sri Lanka is facing a political crisis after President Sirisena sacked prime minister Wickremesinghe on Friday, and appointed former strongman Rajapaksa as the new prime minister.

A new caretaker government is expected to be sworn in on Monday.

Sirisena also suspended parliament till November 16 after Wickremesinghe sought an emergency session to prove his majority. His office also announced that with Wickremesinghe's sacking the Cabinet stands dissolved.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sri Lanka Shooting International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : #MeToo Movement: MAMI Arranges Session On Sexual Harassment
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters