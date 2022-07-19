Salads On The Go For The Perfect Weekend Drives

Going for a weekend drive and looking for a light healthy meal to beat the summer heat?

Try the salads from Harvest Salad Co, a virtual kitchen on a mission to serve fresh, nutritious food through gourmet salads, bowls and paninis which encompass the best flavours from around the world.

Harvest Salad Co celebrates local fresh produce and the culinary talent in the country that can use the produce to create some incredible global flavours.

It has been developed by Maiz Hospitality – a multi-brand cloud kitchen company on a mission to reinvent fast food in India, with fresh produce, amazing recipes, super quick preparation, and a no microwave policy.

Founded by Veer Bhartiya, Maiz Hospitality was inspired by the fast casual movement towards better fast food in the US with three brands under its portfolio – serving fresh Californian Mexican food through - Maiz Mexican Kitchen, gourmet dessert brand - Bambo Bakehouse and now the newly launched gourmet salad, bowls and sandwich brand – Harvest Salad Co.

Salads

Their menu boasts a selection of fresh and hearty salads like Avo Crunch with Romaine Lettuce, Arugula, Basil, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Ricotta Cream, Pepper Cashews, Onion and Pumpkin Seeds with a French Vinaigrette dressing; Beets by Dre – tossing up Romaine Lettuce, Arugula, Parsley, Beetroot, Hummus, Radish, Feta, Pepper Cashews with a French Vinaigrette dressing.

Must try salads which can be enjoyed in both veg and non-veg options are the Seoul Salad which includes Arugula, Spring Onion, Coriander, Cabbage, Carrot, Radish, Cashews, Cucumber, Tofu that is doused with a Hot Gochujang Dressing and the Spanish Temple which offers a mix of Romaine Lettuce, Arugula, Orange, Parsley, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cucumber, Mushrooms, Pumpkin Seeds, Onion with a French vinaigrette dressing to accompany it.

Bowls

Explore Korean flavours with the Korean Tofu Bowl filled with Kale, Quinoa, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Carrot, Radish, Mushrooms, Cucumber, Tofu and a Hot Gochujang Dressing; the Vietnamese flavours with the Bahn Mi Bowl which offers a Sesame Soy Dressing that blends together Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Brown Rice, Cabbage, Carrot, Coriander, Spring Onion, Almonds, Cucumber and Tofu/Grilled Chicken. Take a trip with the Mediterranean Bowl offering Arugula, Parsley, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Black Olives, Cucumber, Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Hummus, Feta, Chickpeas, Falafel and a light Tahini Lemon Dressing that binds it together.

Panini

For a light snack, pick from handmade multi-grain bread Panini’s like Mushroom Melt Panini filled with Roasted Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Truffle Oil or the Barbeque Jackfruit Panini filled with Barbeque Jackfruit, Grilled Cabbage, Jalapeno Slices and Mozzarella. Non-vegetarians can enjoy a classic Grilled Chicken Panini which offers Grilled Chicken, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Basil with Chipotle Caesar Mayo in handmade Multigrain Bread.