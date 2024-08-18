Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

This is an outdoor hard court tennis tournament held at Club Sonoma in Monterrey, Mexico. The defending singles champion is Croatian star Donna Vekic, who won the title by defeating Caroline Garcia 6–4, 3–6, 7–5 in the final. In the doubles event, the pair of Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Perez emerged victorious against Kimberly Birrell and Fernanda Contreras Gomez, with a score of 6–3, 5–7, [10–5].