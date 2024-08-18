Tennis

Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

The Abierto GNP Seguros/Monterrey Open WTA 500 tournament will kick off on Monday, 19th August 2024. The finals will be held on Saturday 24th August 2024

monterry-open-wta-500-x-abierto-gnp-seguros
Representative image for the Monterrey Open 2024. Photo: X | Abierto GNP Seguros
info_icon

Following the Olympics action, the women's tennis stars are moving to Mexico for the Monterrey Open 2024, a WTA 500 tournament set to kickoff of August 19, Monday. (More Tennis News)

This year marks the 16th edition of the Monterrey Open, also known as the Abierto GNP Seguros. Previously a WTA 250 event, the tournament was upgraded to a WTA 500 level last year.

This is an outdoor hard court tennis tournament held at Club Sonoma in Monterrey, Mexico. The defending singles champion is Croatian star Donna Vekic, who won the title by defeating Caroline Garcia 6–4, 3–6, 7–5 in the final. In the doubles event, the pair of Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Perez emerged victorious against Kimberly Birrell and Fernanda Contreras Gomez, with a score of 6–3, 5–7, [10–5].

Monterrey Open 2024 Prize Money

The Monterrey Open 2024 has seen a significant increase in prize money following its upgrade to WTA 500 status. This year, the total prize fund is approximately $922,573, to be distributed based on player performance. The singles champion will receive $142,000, while the winning doubles team will earn $47,390.

Monterrey Open 2024 Seeds:

Jasmine Paolini of Italy, the Wimbledon 2024 runner-up and Paris Olympics 2024 women's doubles gold medalist (with Sara Errani), is the top seed for the Abierto GNP Seguros 2024. Here are the seeded players for the singles event:

  1. Jasmine Paolini

  2. Danielle Collins

  3. Emma Navarro

  4. Ekaterina Alexandrova

  5. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

  6. Elina Svitolina

  7. Linda Nosková

  8. Yulia Putintseva

When is Monterrey Open 2024?

The Abierto GNP Seguros/Monterrey Open WTA 500 tournament will begin on Monday 19th August 2024. The finals will be held on Saturday 24th August 2024.

The matches will start at 10:30 pm IST everyday.

Where to watch Monterrey Open 2024?

The live streaming of the Monterrey Open in India is not yet confirmed. However, the WTA events are usually available on the tennis channel app.

