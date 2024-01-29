Brief scores:

At Mumbai: Mumbai 198 and 320 (Shivam Dube 117, Shams Mulani 63; Aaqib Khan 4/63) lost to Uttar Pradesh 324 and 195/8 in 69.5 overs (Aryan Juyal 76, Karan Sharma 67*; Tanush Kotian 5/58) by 2 wickets.

Points: Mumbai 0, Uttar Pradesh 6.

At Raipur: Andhra 431 and 150/2d beat Chhattisgarh 262 and 193 in 59.4 overs (Eknath Kerkar 76, Amandeep Khare 67; Prasanth Kumar 3/21) by 126 runs.

Points: Andhra 6, Chhattisgarh 0.

At Patna: Kerala 227 and 220/4 (Sachin Baby 109*; Ashutosh Aman 2/26) drew with Bihar 377.

Points: Kerala 0, Bihar 3.