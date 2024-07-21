Other Sports

The Open 2024: Macintyre Feared He Would Shoot 90 Before Remarkable Comeback

MacIntyre found himself in trouble during the opening four holes at Royal Troon, scoring two triple bogeys as he dropped eight shots early on

Bob MacIntyre-golf
Bob MacIntyre feared he'd shoot 90 before his remarkable turnaround on day two at The Open
info_icon

Bob MacIntyre feared he would shoot 90 ahead of his remarkable comeback at The Open on Friday. (More Sports News)

MacIntyre found himself in trouble during the opening four holes at Royal Troon, scoring two triple bogeys as he dropped eight shots early on. 

The Oban-born star went to nine under, three shots below the projected cut line as it seemed he would be unable to replicate his Scottish Open win a week prior. 

However, a remarkable turn of form saw MacIntyre shoot four under for the remaining 14 holes, making it through to the weekend's action with one shot to spare. 

“That was carnage," MacIntyre said. "I was actually nervous going out. I said it to the whole team. They’re like, 'Why?' Because that front nine is going to be carnage for me.

Rory McIlroy - null
The Open: 'Resigned' Rory McIlroy Beaten By Wind In Disappointing Early Exit

BY Stats Perform

"After four holes, I was staring 90 in the face. When I made that eight on the fourth, my head was completely gone.

"I’m just thankful (my caddie) Mike managed to keep me somewhat calm once the head was going a little bit.

"Once he started to talk sense to me, I started to realise, 'You actually haven’t played that bad and you’re shooting gazillions.' That’s where we calmed down.

"I didn’t think I was going to make the weekend, but Mike said. 'Look, fans are here to watch. Just give them what they want, severe dig and fight' - and that’s what I did.

"I just tried my best and managed to turn it around"

On a day when Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods all missed the cut, MacIntyre left the home fans heading home happy as he joined amateur Calum Scott and Ewen Ferguson in the next round. 

Asked if he’d been able to pull off such a ‘Great Escape’ a year ago before playing in a winning Ryder Cup team and winning twice on the PGA Tour, he replied: “No, I'd have been gone.

"I'd have been in my car already and up the road. The attitude has been massive for me the last 12, 15 weeks. It’s been superb.

"I’m just proud of the way I fought, making this cut, especially after last week.

"The support I had out there was unbelievable. I felt like I was letting everyone down, not just myself, but my team and the fans.

"But it was just about fighting and they helped me a long way."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. The Hundred Women's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: ENG Recover From Nervy Start To Lead By 207 Runs
  4. Watch Smriti Mandhana's Heartwarming Gesture After India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Match
  5. Stoic Hardik Pandya Sports A Smile As Life Goes On For India All-Rounder
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  2. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  3. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  4. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
  5. Erik Ten Hag Moves On From Jordan Sancho Row As Winger Makes Man United Return
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  3. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  4. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  5. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave Over Molestation Allegations
  2. 14 Indians Lured Into Cybercrime Operations In Cambodia Rescued
  3. 'Punched Me Twice, Pulled My Hair': Pune Woman With 2 Kids Narrates Road Rage Horror
  4. 'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha
  5. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  2. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  3. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate