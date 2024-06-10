Other Sports

NBA Finals: Mavericks Guard Doncic Downgraded To Questionable For Game 2 Against Celtics

With the Mavericks in danger of dropping the first two games in Boston, the injury designation from probable was made about 6 1/2 hours prior to tip-off

Doncic was named Western Conference finals MVP
The Dallas Mavericks downgraded Luka Doncic to questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. (More Basketball News)

With the Mavericks in danger of dropping the first two games in Boston, the injury designation from probable was made about 6 1/2 hours prior to tip-off.

He was also diagnosed with new ailment on the report, with a thoracic contusion being added to prior injuries of a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Video posted of him from Saturday's practise showed the five-time All-Star holding his chest while appearing to be in some pain.

Doncic has routinely been listed on the injury report throughout the play-offs, but has yet to miss a game in the post-season.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, he's still averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists in the play-offs.

In Dallas' 107-89 loss to Boston in Thursday's Game 1, he finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

