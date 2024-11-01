Other Sports

LA Clippers Vs Phoenix Suns, NBA: Devin Booker Scores 40 As Visitors Overcome 21-Point Deficit To Win

Devin Booker scored 40 points, Kevin Durant added 18, and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-119 on Thursday night

NBA
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on October 31, 2024 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
Booker made a corner 3-pointer to put Phoenix ahead 108-105 with 5:15 remaining as the Suns scored 73 points in the second half to take their second win in eight days at the Clippers' new arena.

Booker made a corner 3-pointer to put Phoenix ahead 108-105 with 5:15 remaining as the Suns scored 73 points in the second half to take their second win in eight days at the Clippers’ new arena.

Booker and Durant got going in the third to get the Suns back in it, combining for 20 points. Royce O'Neale, who finished with 21 points, and Ryan Dunn, who had 16, also had some timely long-distance shots after the break.

James Harden had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, but Los Angeles faltered again one night after giving away a late lead in a one-point loss at Portland.

After being outscored 11-0 in the first quarter, the Suns had a 21-5 edge in fast-break points the rest of the way.

Morant’s big night powers Grizzlies

Ja Morant had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and helped the Memphis Grizzlies build a 31-point second-half cushion and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-99.

Santi Aldama added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells finished with 16 points each as the Grizzlies snapped a two-game skid. Memphis ended the night shooting 52%, including Morant going 9 for 16. Seven Grizzlies players finished in double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points and 11 rebounds, connecting on 17 of 22 shots. Brook Lopez scored 12 and Bobby Portis Jr. finished with 11 points as Milwaukee dropped it fourth straight.

Damian Lillard shot 1 for 12 and missed all six of his 3-point attempts. He is just 6 for 27 on 3s in his last three games.

Morant took over the game in the first half. At the midway point, he was already on the verge of his 12th career triple-double with 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. One of those assists came on a scramble for the ball in the front court before Morant grabbed the ball, and from the seat of his pants, spotted Aldama for a reverse dunk.

Wembanyama helps Spurs keep Jazz winless

Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 106-88 victory over the winless Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Wembanyama also had seven assists, five steals, and five blocks, getting at least five in five categories for the second time in his career. Chris Paul added 19 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds for the Spurs.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 16 points, and John Collins added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Utah (0-5) played without starting forward Lauri Markkanen who was out with back spasms.

Patty Mills made three straight 3-pointers to power a 13-0 run that gave Utah a 30-19 lead going into the second quarter. The Jazz did not trail again before halftime.

San Antonio erased a double-digit deficit twice and went ahead for good midway through the third behind a 12-0 run. Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson combined for three baskets off steals over four possessions to cap the run and give the Spurs a 63-55 lead.

After the Jazz cut the deficit to 73-67 on Brice Sensabaugh’s layup, Utah scored just two baskets over the next 6 minutes. San Antonio pulled away for good behind a 19-6 run capped by three baskets by Paul.

