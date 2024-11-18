Cleveland Cavaliers' JT Thor (15) laughs with Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin, right, at the end of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland,
Charlotte Hornets' Josh Green (10) grabs for the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) and Jarrett Allen, back center, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin (11) leans into Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, center, grabs a rebound as Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin (11) and Dean Wade, right, look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) passes around Charlotte Hornets' Grant Williams (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Charlotte Hornets' Vasilije Micic, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Craig Porter Jr., right, go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) goes for the ball in front of teammate Isaac Okoro (35), Darius Garland (10) and Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (1) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.