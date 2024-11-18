Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Charlotte Hornets 128-114 For 15th Straight Win

Darius Garland scored 25 points, Ty Jerome matched his career-high with 24 in place of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers stayed unbeaten with a 128-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA on Monday (November 18, 2024). The Cavs are the fourth team to start 15-0, joining the Golden State Warriors (2016), Houston Rockets (1994) and Washington Capitols (1949). The Warriors set the league record by winning their first 24 games on the way to a 73-9 season. Evan Mobley had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 21 and 15 rebounds for Cleveland, who will visit defending champions Boston Celtics on Wednesday.