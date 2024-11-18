Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Charlotte Hornets 128-114 For 15th Straight Win

Darius Garland scored 25 points, Ty Jerome matched his career-high with 24 in place of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers stayed unbeaten with a 128-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA on Monday (November 18, 2024). The Cavs are the fourth team to start 15-0, joining the Golden State Warriors (2016), Houston Rockets (1994) and Washington Capitols (1949). The Warriors set the league record by winning their first 24 games on the way to a 73-9 season. Evan Mobley had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 21 and 15 rebounds for Cleveland, who will visit defending champions Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets | Photo: AP/Phil Long

Cleveland Cavaliers' JT Thor (15) laughs with Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin, right, at the end of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland,

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Charlotte Hornets' Josh Green (10) grabs for the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) and Jarrett Allen, back center, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball
NBA Basketball Game | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin (11) leans into Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

Cavaliers Hornets Basketball
Hornets Cavaliers Basketball | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, center, grabs a rebound as Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin (11) and Dean Wade, right, look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

Hornets Cavaliers Basketball
Cavaliers Hornets Basketball | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) passes around Charlotte Hornets' Grant Williams (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball
NBA 2024-25 | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Charlotte Hornets' Cody Martin dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA 2024-25
NBA Basketball | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Charlotte Hornets' Vasilije Micic, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Craig Porter Jr., right, go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA: Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) goes for the ball in front of teammate Isaac Okoro (35), Darius Garland (10) and Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets
NBA: Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (1) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

