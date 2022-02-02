Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Live Streaming Of Rescheduled ISL 2021-22 Matches: When And Where To Watch

A total of five matches, that were postponed last month, have been included in the revised schedule. Check out when and where to watch those games.

ATK Mohun Bagan play their rescheduled match against Kerala Blasters on February 19, 2022. Twitter/@atkmohunbaganfc

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:28 pm

The Indian Super League on Wednesday announced the revised schedule for the ongoing ISL season as it accommodated the matches that were postponed in the month of January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Football News)

A total of five matches, that were postponed last month, have been included in the revised schedule. As a result, there are three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5).

The matches that have been inserted in the schedule are ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC (61st match), Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC (62nd match), Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC (63rd match), Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (66th match) and Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC (67th match).

Timings Of Rescheduled Matches

Match 67: Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC
Date: February 17, 2022
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 66: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date: February 19, 2022
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium
Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 61: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
Date: February 27, 2022
Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda
Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 63: Hyderabad FC Vs JamshedpurFC
Date: March 01, 2022
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 62: Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC
Date: March 02, 2022
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium
Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Telecast details

All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, while Disney+Hotstar and JioTV are the platforms for online streaming.

