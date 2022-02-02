Live Streaming Of Rescheduled ISL 2021-22 Matches: When And Where To Watch

The Indian Super League on Wednesday announced the revised schedule for the ongoing ISL season as it accommodated the matches that were postponed in the month of January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Football News)

A total of five matches, that were postponed last month, have been included in the revised schedule. As a result, there are three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5).

The matches that have been inserted in the schedule are ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC (61st match), Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC (62nd match), Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC (63rd match), Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (66th match) and Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC (67th match).

Timings Of Rescheduled Matches

Match 67: Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC

Date: February 17, 2022

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 66: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: February 19, 2022

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 61: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Date: February 27, 2022

Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 63: Hyderabad FC Vs JamshedpurFC

Date: March 01, 2022

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Match 62: Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City FC

Date: March 02, 2022

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Kick-off time: 7.30 PM

Telecast details

All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, while Disney+Hotstar and JioTV are the platforms for online streaming.