IPL 2024: SRH Flex Batting Muscles Again In 67-Run Win Over DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad completed their fourth straight victory in IPL 2024 on Saturday as they thrashed the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in match 35 of the season. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blasted the Capitals bowlers away takiing 125 runs in the powerplay, the highest ever in T20 history. SRH kept building on the blazing start and ended up with fifth highest IPL total, 266/7. Despite season's fastest half-century from Jake Fraser-McGurk, DC were folded up for 199 and lost the match by 67 runs. SRH are now second in the points table with five wins and two losses while DC are seventh with three wins and five losses.