Sports

IPL 2024: SRH Flex Batting Muscles Again In 67-Run Win Over DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad completed their fourth straight victory in IPL 2024 on Saturday as they thrashed the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in match 35 of the season. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blasted the Capitals bowlers away takiing 125 runs in the powerplay, the highest ever in T20 history. SRH kept building on the blazing start and ended up with fifth highest IPL total, 266/7. Despite season's fastest half-century from Jake Fraser-McGurk, DC were folded up for 199 and lost the match by 67 runs. SRH are now second in the points table with five wins and two losses while DC are seventh with three wins and five losses.

IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant and Mukesh Kumar walk off the field with Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Aiden Markram at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

1/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

Advertisement

2/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

Advertisement

3/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins congratulates bowler T. Natarajan for taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

4/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

Advertisement

5/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Advertisement

6/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shahbaz Ahmed celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

Advertisement

7/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

8/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shahbaz Ahmed plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

9/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

10/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

11/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot as Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

12/12
IPL%3A%20DC%20vs%20SRH
IPL: DC vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final