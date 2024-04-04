Today In 2005: Lee Bowyer Fined By Newcastle After Kieron Dyer Bust Up

Newcastle’s Kieron Dyer (left) and Lee Bowyer (right) shake hands after being sent off for fighting each other during their side’s defeat by Aston Villa. Photo: Alex Alevroyiannis/PA

