Football

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford, EPL: Ten Hag Says 'Unfair' Goal Fuelled Red Devils' Win

Manchester United were forced to defend the corner with 10 men as defender Matthijs de Ligt was ordered off the pitch for treatment after bleeding from his head

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag salutes Manchester United's fans
info_icon

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United used Brentford's "unfair" opener as fuel after they fought back for a vital 2-1 Premier League victory at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

United appeared to be heading for another demoralising loss when Ethan Pinnock headed home in first-half stoppage time, amid fury from United's players and fans.

The Red Devils were forced to defend the corner with 10 men as defender Matthijs de Ligt was ordered off the pitch for treatment after bleeding from his head – the result of an earlier collision with Kevin Schade.

While rules say players cannot be allowed to continue while bleeding, Ten Hag was incensed by referee Samuel Barrott asking him to leave the field.

"We didn't know why the referee brought one of our players in a critical moment off the pitch," he told BBC Match of the Day. 

"It was dry blood – it happened before. Then in a critical moment on a corner for them, which is their strength, they bring one of our best headers off and Brentford benefit from it."

However, he hailed United's powers of recovery as second-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund fired them to just their third Premier League win of the season.

info_icon

"We are happy to win the game. At United, you have to win games but also to bring entertainment," the Dutchman continued. 

"I think for everyone it was an enjoyable game. Especially the way it happened, when you concede an unfair goal. 

"In the second half, we showed we are together, we showed determination and we scored two beautiful goals.

"Everyone was angry. We took that as fuel. We showed with a quick start in the second half that we wanted to put things right and we did with two beautiful goals."

Scored just 89 seconds after the restart, Garnacho's goal was United's quickest after half-time in a Premier League match since October 2022 (Fred versus Tottenham, 76 seconds), and their earliest leveller after the break since February 2014 (Robin van Persie versus Stoke City, 87 seconds).

United have now won all four of their home Premier League games against Brentford, meanwhile, only facing Wigan Athletic (eight), Birmingham City and Portsmouth (seven each) more often at Old Trafford while boasting a 100% win ratio.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 Spring Challenge Final Match
  2. Gambia Vs Mozambique Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  3. Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  4. Indonesia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch INA Vs THA Match
  5. IND-A Vs PAK-A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India Blues Beat Shaheens By 7 Runs | PAK-176/7 In 20 Overs; IND - 183/8
Football News
  1. Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton, EPL: Seagulls Concerned Over Welbeck's Injury
  2. Southampton 2-3 Leicester City, EPL: Ayew Says Late Goal Is 'What We Play Football For'
  3. Manchester United 2-1 Brentford, EPL: Ten Hag Says 'Unfair' Goal Fuelled Red Devils' Win
  4. Celtic 2-2 Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership: Rodgers Criticises 'Careless' Bhoys
  5. Tottenham 4-1 West Ham, EPL: Postecoglou Lauds 'Outstanding' Second-Half Display
Tennis News
  1. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Bypoll: BJP Fields Young Leader Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  3. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  4. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  5. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Cold War Redux 
  2. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  3. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  4. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  5. 'Nothing Will Deter': Netanyahu's Message After Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails