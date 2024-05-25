Football

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India

Here is your guide on how to watch this thrilling Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final live

X/@Bayer04_en
Xabi Alonso speaks ahead of the DFB-Pokal final Photo: X/@Bayer04_en
info_icon

Despite a heartbreak in the Europa League final, Bayer Leverkusen will have a chance to remain unbeaten in at least the domestic campaign as Xabi Alonso's men go up against Kaiserslautern in the final of the DFB-Pokal 2023-24 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Kaiserslautern have managed to bring out their best in the DFB-Pokal despite enduring a tough campaign in Bundesliga 2, German football's second division.

In Bundesliga 2, Kaiserslautern finished just seven points above the bottom three. Coach Friedhelm Funkel will be stepping down after this game and will aim to finish on a high.

Xabi Alonso looks on as Atalanta lift the Europa League trophy on Wednesday - null
Bayer Leverkusen's Achievements Have Surpassed All Expectations, Says Xabi Alonso

BY Stats Perform

However, odds will be heavily stacked up against Kaiserslautern as the Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season against Atalanta in Europa League final.

Leverkusen were on a 51-match unbeaten streak going into the Europa League final but a loss there ended their hopes of an unbeaten season. However, they still have a chance to remain invincible at least in Germany.

Taking Kaiserslautern lightly might be a mistake for Xabi's men. Kaiserslautern have lost just one of their last five games and finished their season in the second division with a thumping 5-0 victory.

Kaiserslautern are two times winner of the German Cup while Leverkusen have lifted the trophy just once.

Florian Wirtz has shone for Bayer Leverkusen this season. - null
Florian Wirtz To Stay At Bayer Leverkusen Amid Transfer Interest, Says Simon Rolfes

BY Stats Perform

DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final be played out?

The Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final will be played on Saturday, May 25 at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The kick-off time of the match is 11:30 PM IST.

Where can one watch the live telecast of Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final in India?

The Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final will be telecasted Live in India on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Where and how to live stream Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final in India?

You can live stream Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final on SonyLiv app and website.

