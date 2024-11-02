Football

Ipswich Town 1-1 Leicester City, Premier League: Late Ayew Strike Denies Hosts First Win

Ipswich have now failed to win any of their first 10 Premier League games this season. Only in 2009-10 and 2018-19 have they begun a league campaign with a longer winless streak

Jordan Ayew and Leicester
Jordan Ayew and Leicester celebrate his equaliser
Jordan Ayew's stoppage-time equaliser snatched a point for Leicester City, who held 10-man Ipswich Town to a 1-1 draw. (More Football News)

The Foxes substitute cancelled out Leif Davis' volley earlier in the second half to deny the hosts' the first win of the season at Portman Road.

Ipswich broke through 10 minutes after the restart when Davis marked his 100th appearance for the club with a superbly timed volley from Sam Morsy's crossfield pass.

However, they were forced to finish the final 13 minutes a man light after Kalvin Phillips' dismissal for a second bookable offence.

The hosts were given a scare when, within moments of his introduction, Ayew chipped Arijanet Muric, only to be thwarted on the line by Cameron Burgess.

However, the Ghanaian and Leicester were not to be denied. In the 94th minute, Ayew played a neat one-two with Jamie Vardy before slotting home to ensure a share of the spoils.

Data Debrief: Ipswich's wait goes on

Ipswich have now failed to win any of their first 10 Premier League games this season. Only in 2009-10 (14) and 2018-19 (11) have they begun a league campaign with a longer winless streak.

Having also let a two-goal lead slip at Brentford last time out, Kieran McKenna's side have now dropped a league-high 12 points from winning positions this term.

As for Leicester, they left it late once more, with Ayew's 98th-minute winner sealing a 3-2 victory over Southampton from 2-0 down in their last league game away from home.

The Foxes continue their record as one of only two sides - along with reigning champions Manchester City - to score in all 10 of their matches this season.

