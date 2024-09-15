Juventus played out a goalless draw away to Empoli in Serie A on Saturday evening following a below-par performance. (More Football News)
This was the second league game in a row that Thiago Motta's side dropped points, following a 0-0 draw at home to Roma prior to the international break.
Despite the disappointing result, Juventus still went top of the table with the majority of the division to play on Sunday.
For long periods of the match, the Old Lady were blunted in attack and unable to play through Empoli's high press.
But Motta's side did have their moments, with a Federico Gatti header from a corner coming close later in the first half. Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vasquez expertly saved from Gatti before stopping efforts from both Dusan Vlahovic and Teun Koopmeiners - who was making his full league debut - in the second period.
Empoli did have a chance to take all three points right at the end of the match, though heroic defending from Gatti meant that Emmanuel Gyasi's tap-in was thwarted.
The draw means that Juventus move onto eight points from four matches, while Empoli are in seventh just two points behind the leaders.
Data debrief
With the point they earned on the road, Juventus have extended their unbeaten start to the season.
They are among six teams who are yet to lose a league game in Italy's top flight, including their hosts Empoli.
This result means that Empoli are now level on points with the final European qualification spot in Serie A.
But they are the lowest scorers in the top half of Serie A, having managed just three goals in four matches.