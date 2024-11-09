East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL: EBFC Receive Two Red Cards In One Minute In Fierce Kolkata Derby

East Bengal were reduced to nine men with two of their players Nandha Kumar Sekar and Mahesh Singh Naorem sent off in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match against Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, November 9. (More Football News)
Nandhakumar Sekar slapped Amarjit Singh just before the 30th minute mark after a follow-up foul.
While both the players received yellow cards for their fouls, the official turned Nandha’s booking into a straight red after consulting the assistant referees.
With the decision not going well with East Bengal, Naorem Mahesh Singh kicked the ball, which forced the officials to hand him a second yellow of the night, eventually following his teammate to the change room.
The incident marked the very first instance an Indian Super League side had received two red cards in the first half of the game.
The hosts East Bengal, who won the Kalinga Super Cup in 2024, have had a disastrous start to the ISL season, having lost all six of their matches thus far, and are tottering at the bottom of the table.