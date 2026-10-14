Barrios And Lookman Strike Seals Champions League Victory For Atletico Madrid Against Manchester United

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Atletico Madrid cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the UEFA Champions League. Pablo Barrios scored after a slick team move inside the opening minute to stun the visitors. Diego Simeone’s side were on the front foot from the start. Manchester United could hardly get going and it went from bad to worse in the second half when Leny Yoro was shown a straight red after a foul in the 74th minute. Substitute Ademola Lookman sealed the win in the 78th minute, firing home calmly to cap a dominant home display and leave United searching for answers.

image Prefer on Google
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios, right, scores their opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
1/10
Champions League: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
2/10
UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman scores their second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
3/10
UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
Manchester United's Leny Yoro, right, fouls Atletico Madrid's Jonathan David during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
4/10
UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Leny Yoro, right, fouls Atletico Madrid's Jonathan David during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
5/10
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
Manchester United's Leny Yoro, right, fouls Atletico Madrid's Jonathan David during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
6/10
UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Carlos Baleba jumps for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
7/10
UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Lee Kang-in, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Ayden Heaven during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
8/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios, left, is challenged by Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
9/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid players observe a moment of silence for late mother of Atletico Madrid's Koke before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
10/10
Spain Champions League Soccer: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Manchester United players observe a moment of silence for late mother of Atletico Madrid's Koke before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories