Barrios And Lookman Strike Seals Champions League Victory For Atletico Madrid Against Manchester United

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 4:31 pm

Atletico Madrid cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the UEFA Champions League. Pablo Barrios scored after a slick team move inside the opening minute to stun the visitors. Diego Simeone’s side were on the front foot from the start. Manchester United could hardly get going and it went from bad to worse in the second half when Leny Yoro was shown a straight red after a foul in the 74th minute. Substitute Ademola Lookman sealed the win in the 78th minute, firing home calmly to cap a dominant home display and leave United searching for answers.