Will Pakistan Host Champions Trophy? ICC Delegation To Inspect Arrangements From Sept 17-21

A five-member delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) will reportedly reach Karachi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) to gauge Pakistan's preparations for next year's Champions Trophy. The four-day visit will end with an inspection of arrangements in Lahore.
The ICC team will assess the stadium, practice facilities and hotels during their stay in Pakistan, according to a Cricbuzz report. The report adds that the delegation will also speak with the management of the hotel where the teams and officials will stay, so as to make sure that the arrangements are adequate.
The reconnaissance will start in Karachi, after which the ICC team will head to Islamabad on September 20 and will conclude in Lahore over the weekend, from where the delegation leaves for Dubai on September 21. The delegation will comprise ICC's events managers, security manager, general manager cricket and production manager, the report further states.
ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson had also visited Pakistan on three different occasions since April 2024.
According to details, the ICC delegation would discuss the tentative schedule of the tournament which was prepared and sent by the Pakistan Cricket Board to them some months back.
"The tentative schedule is important because it involves the Indian team being based in Lahore and playing all their matches in the city," a PTI report quoted a source as saying.
The source said a scenario where the Indian government does not allow the Indian travel to Pakistan will also be discussed.
The delegation would inspect the ongoing construction work in Karachi and the team hotel arrangements before flying to Islamabad and Lahore for the same purpose.
"The delegation which includes their ICC security manager would also get briefings from security officials in Pakistan."
The source said it is entirely up to the ICC when they decide to finalise and announce the tournament schedule.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its confidence that the renovation work at the three designated venues — National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore — will be completed well in time.
"The redevelopment of the stadia in Karachi and Lahore is progressing rapidly and the PCB is confident that the construction companies will meet their targets on time. These upgrades are not just a necessity but a critical step in elevating our venues to meet the expectations of the modern game.
"The two stadia required significant improvements to provide world-class facilities and enhanced experiences for fans, players, officials, and broadcasters alike. The PCB is resolutely committed to showcasing our venues as world-class destinations, adhering to the highest international standards and reinforcing our position on the global sporting stage," a PCB spokesperson told Cricbuzz.
The Champions Trophy has been scheduled between February 19 and March 9 in 2025.
(With PTI inputs)