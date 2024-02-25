Cricket

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL Toss Update: Harmanpreet Kaur Opts To Bowl First In Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur cited dew as the reason behind her decision to bat second. Her opposite number Beth Mooney said Phoebe Litchfield, Lea Tahuhu and Kathryn Bryce will make their debuts for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2024 clash

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 25, 2024

File photo of captains Beth Mooney (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss for the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in Women's Premier League 2023. Photo: WPL T20 website
info_icon

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25. Her team is up against Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants, who are playing their first game of the season. (Match Blog | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

Harmanpreet cited dew as the key factor that informed her decision to bat second. "In the last game, we gave away too many runs and we have to be more disciplined today," she said at the toss, adding that they were going in with the same playing XI as the previous game against Delhi Capitals.

Mooney said it was "a bit of a 50-50 call" as to whether she would have batted or bowled first, had she won the toss. "It’s a new wicket and we don’t mind having a look at it first with the bat. The preparation has been great, we have got some exciting prospects and hopefully we can put our best foot forward," she added.

ALSO READ: What Happened In Match 2

Phoebe Litchfield, Lea Tahuhu and Kathryn Bryce are all making their debuts as overseas players in WPL 2024 with this match.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (c and wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeeven Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement