Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25. Her team is up against Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants, who are playing their first game of the season. (Match Blog | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

Harmanpreet cited dew as the key factor that informed her decision to bat second. "In the last game, we gave away too many runs and we have to be more disciplined today," she said at the toss, adding that they were going in with the same playing XI as the previous game against Delhi Capitals.