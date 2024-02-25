Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25. Her team is up against Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants, who are playing their first game of the season. (Match Blog | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Harmanpreet cited dew as the key factor that informed her decision to bat second. "In the last game, we gave away too many runs and we have to be more disciplined today," she said at the toss, adding that they were going in with the same playing XI as the previous game against Delhi Capitals.
Mooney said it was "a bit of a 50-50 call" as to whether she would have batted or bowled first, had she won the toss. "It’s a new wicket and we don’t mind having a look at it first with the bat. The preparation has been great, we have got some exciting prospects and hopefully we can put our best foot forward," she added.
Phoebe Litchfield, Lea Tahuhu and Kathryn Bryce are all making their debuts as overseas players in WPL 2024 with this match.
Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (c and wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeeven Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque.