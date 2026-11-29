Dhruv Jurel And Jasprit Bumrah Keep India Alive on Day 3 As Kiwis Stretch Lead To 243

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 November 2026 1:53 pm

Dhruv Jurel played the most impactful innings of his nascent international career. His gritty 88 kept India in the contest but New Zealand still ended day three of the second Test in Christchurch in command, with an overall lead of 243 runs at stumps on Sunday. India’s first-innings 246 looked unlikely when they slipped to 117 for seven in the first 15 minutes of the morning. Jurel then dragged the visitors back with a little over four-and-a-quarter hours at the crease and cut the deficit to 110. New Zealand replied with 133 for three by close. Jasprit Bumrah (2/34 in 12 overs) returned among wickets by removing rival skipper Tom Latham and one drop, Henry Nicholls (22). With rain predicted on day five, India are now likely to look at a chase of over 300 if they are to push for a result.