The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has concluded with India beating South Africa in the final at Barbados on Saturday, June 29. Rohit Sharma's men defeated the Proteas by seven runs in a closely fought affair to finally lift the T20 WC after 17 years. (More Cricket News)
Post that, the ICC has announced the team of the tournament for the marquee event that includes six Indians. However, despite a gritty knock of 76 in the final, Virat Kohli did not find a place in the tournament's best XI.
The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav have been listed in the team. Rohit finished as India's top run-getter in the tournament with 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.7. He scored three fifties in the tourney that included his blistering knock of 92 against Australia in the Super 8 stage.
Amongst the other Indians was Jasprit Bumrah who took 15 wickets at an economy of 4.17, the best by any bowler in a single edition of a T20 WC.
Other notable names to be included are Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Australia's Marcus Stoinis and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran was also included with SA's Anrich Nortje being included as the 12th man.