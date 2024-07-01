The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav have been listed in the team. Rohit finished as India's top run-getter in the tournament with 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.7. He scored three fifties in the tourney that included his blistering knock of 92 against Australia in the Super 8 stage.