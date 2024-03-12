Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma has not lit up the Women's Premier League 2024 the way she would have wanted to. With mere 194 runs in seven matches with a highest score of 62, Verma has not hit the heights for DC this season. However, with their final league fixture on their home turf, the hard-hitting opener would want to end the league stage on a high. For GGW, Meghna Singh, too, has been a let down. Just five wickets in seven games, Singh's form shows why GGW are lying at the bottom of the points table. However, as the league stage comes to an end, both these players will look to end on a winning note as DC takes on GGW at the Arun Jaitley stadium on March 13.