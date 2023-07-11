‘Expecting The Unexpected’ – Amanda Alequin Ready For Chaos In ONE Debut Against Tammi Musumeci

Multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Amanda “Tubby” Alequin is prepared for anything in her highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against Tammi Musumeci.

Scheduled for July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, the strawweight submission grappling showdown will pit two of the planet’s most accomplished and aggressive submission hunters against each other, attracting the attention of grappling enthusiasts around the globe.

Even though the two athletes squared off in a pair of ultra-competitive, entertaining matches outside of ONE back in 2021, Alequin says she’s heading into this bout with no expectations of how it will play out.

Now less than two weeks out from her promotional debut at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Ecuadorian-American standout hinted at what fans can look forward to seeing when she enters the ring.

She said:

“I think I’m pretty well-rounded. I like playing top. I like playing bottom. I like being on the feet. I feel like I’m a very exciting grappler, and I’m always looking for the finish.”

She’s not the only one who thinks she’s entertaining. An IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, “Tubby’s” all-action style and endless cardio have earned her the reputation of a fan-favorite who delivers exciting performances each time out.

Based on Musumeci’s most recent performance – a decision victory over Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8 – Alequin has reason to believe that her opponent will want to pull guard. However, she’s also ready to battle for position on the feet if needed.

Alequin said:

“I saw her last month with Bianca and she wanted to be on bottom, but I’m prepared for her to stand with me and wrestle with me, as well.”

No matter where the matchup goes, the 28-year-old is guaranteeing one thing — high-paced action.

She added:

“I’m expecting the unexpected. If she wants to give me her leg and go to the ground, we’re going to dance, we’re going to tussle. But if she wants to wrestle with me, I’m going to be prepared for that as well.”

Amanda Alequin Aims To Put On A Show In Long-Awaited ONE Debut

Widely regarded as one of the top competitors in all of submission grappling, Amanda Alequin represents a major addition to ONE’s growing roster of top ground fighters.

Her matchup against Tammi Musumeci comes after some waiting on “Tubby’s” part. The Ecuadorian-American was initially slated to make her promotional debut last summer, but the match unfortunately fell through.

That said, Alequin is now itching to put on a show for fans around the world on ONE’s massive global platform.

She said:

“I’m just excited to go out there and finally be able to showcase my skills to [ONE’s fans] because I know once they meet me, once they see me perform, they’re going to be like, ‘What were we thinking holding off on this girl?’ I’m excited to perform for the whole crowd over there.”

Following her promotional debut, “Tubby” is ready to make up for lost time.

A competitor to her core, the BJJ star would happily take on the best opponents ONE can offer practically every other week, if possible.

Alequin said:

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to showcase (my skills) because like I said, I’m not an MMA fighter. So I don’t need two months in between. I don’t need 30 days. If you could slap me on every two weeks, it would be ideal. “I would like to stay as active as possible and fight as many times, compete as many times for ONE as I can.”

