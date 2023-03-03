Women Forging Ahead: An Outlook Initiative

The Making Of A Witch

The Cult Of Jai Gurudev Sangh And Invention Of Witches In Jharkhand's Gumla

Recounting the horrors Geeta Devi, an older woman, had to undergo at the hands of fellow villagers, who not only lynched her but also banished her from the village, Jyoti Kumari and Pallavi Pratibha tell us how women could be branded a witch for their facial features