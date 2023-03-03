Women Forging Ahead: An Outlook Initiative

Trailblazers, Leaders, Change agents: The roles that women have been playing tirelessly with greater and greater influence and impact. Outlook features some women who have not just scripted success stories but held the door open for others to follow.
In Jharkhand, there is no accounting of the mental health effects of being marked a ‘witch’
Lack of access to healthcare is a major factor that leads to the branding of women as ‘witches’
More than the lack of education and health services, it is the politics of dispossessing a woman that keeps the belief in the ‘witch’ alive
In a candid interview with Abhik Bhattacharya and Md. Asghar Khan, Padma Shri awardee Chutni Mahato talks about her travails after she was branded a witch and became a saviour to 140 victims of witch hunting in Jharkhand
Recounting the horrors Geeta Devi, an older woman, had to undergo at the hands of fellow villagers, who not only lynched her but also banished her from the village, Jyoti Kumari and Pallavi Pratibha tell us how women could be branded a witch for their facial features
