Why Would-Be Crypto Millionaires Can’t Ignore Avalanche, Internet Computer, And Keninah Concord?

The crypto winter in 2022 has come as a shock to buyers' dreams of turning millionaires. They were expecting a 2021-like bull market this year too. However, their expectations remain shattered with the crypto crash and bearish trends in the coin market. However, buyers can exploit the present conditions in the cryptocurrency market and buy the dip. As the market revival looks imminent in the coming months, they can make big money by putting their money now on the right crypto coins. Here are three crypto coins that can put you through the millionaires’ gateway.

Mountainous Finance

Avalanche (AVAX) has $6.7 billion in market cap. Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at 70% higher than its value during the June crypto crash. The rising demand for decentralized web services pushes Avalanche (AVAX) out of the crypto winter.

Avalanche (AVAX) is 1,100-time faster compared to Ethereum. This makes the Avalanche (AVAX) platforms capable to facilitate high-volume, swift transactions and smart contracts. Convenient data storing on Avalanche (AVAX) attracts developers to create, run, and trade dApps. Avalanche (AVAX) also boasts advanced, secure DeFi features.

Avalanche (AVAX) ranks 15 in the cryptocurrency market. With decentralized hosting, Avalanche (AVAX) allows developers to resist censorship. The C-Chain of Avalanche (AVAX) optimizes its resources to build DeFi-focused dApps. Avalanche (AVAX) enables them to use Web 3.0 inputs on Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain.

The Avalanche (AVAX) platform powers 200 crypto projects.

The lower cost and the higher scalability add to the widening charm of Avalanche (AVAX). After integrating the Core browser and app, Avalanche (AVAX) users can now access the Bitcoin blockchain. New upgrades will add more serviceability to Avalanche (AVAX) in the NFT, metaverse, and Web 3.0 space. Avalanche (AVAX) is expected to surge riding on newly added customizable features and individualized strategy.

Tech Giant

A blue chip in the cryptocurrency market, Internet Computer (ICP) has a $1.7 billion market cap. Backed by big venture firms, such as Andreesen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, it presents an alternative internet solution to Google. Since the June crypto crash, Internet Computer (ICP) is 50% up. Its trading volume has almost doubled. More users flock to its platform to build and run apps and web-based services.

Internet Computer (ICP) aims at creating a decentralized web, taking control out of tech giants. Users can create, run, and enjoy different versions of web services for a computer network. As it runs at web speed, ICP has the best scalability for smart contracts, data storage, and app development frameworks.

After integrating with Bitcoin (BTC), Internet Computer (ICP) is on a growth track. Its Chain Key cryptography application allows ICP users to hold, send, or receive BTC. Similarly, the Terabithia protocol links ICP users to access the Ethereum blockchain without migrating there. This way, ICP holders can use both BTC and ETH functionalities overcoming the high cost, reduced speed, and limitations of those two networks.

Grand Beginnings

Keninah Concord (KEN), a new cryptocurrency, looks to have a big chunk of global charity transactions. About $500 billion is funneled out in charity funding and donations across the globe. However, donors and recipients face multiple issues, from accessing funds to manipulation by intermediaries. Economic obstacles, too, remain an issue.

Keninah Concord (KEN) facilitates donations overriding sanctions, censorships, banking restrictions, or beneficiary displacement. For example, donors can help people in Venezuela by bypassing US sanctions and the corrupt government in Caracas. Donors can directly donate and avoid costly, unscrupulous intermediaries. The transaction is immune to the cessation of financial operations and cross-border restrictions.

Keninah Concord (KEN) also reduces the cost significantly. Donors may prefer to remain faceless or actively monitor the utilization of funds. Thanks to lower fees, recipients get more money. The Binance Smart Chain completes a donation in one second. It allows donors to create conditional and phased fund disbursement. The user interface remains simple and practical while users can exchange KEN for other crypto coins and fiats.

