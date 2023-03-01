Vyvanse Alternative Over The Counter - Best Natural Vyvanse Alternatives For ADHD

Vyvanse is a prescription medication that is used to treat ADHD, but it can be expensive and some people don't like the idea of taking a drug class medicine or stimulant medications.

This article details some of the best natural Vyvanse alternatives for those who want to avoid stimulant medication.

Best Vyvanse Alternatives OTC for 2023 - Quick Look

The 3 brands above can be ordered over the counter or better still directly from the manufacturer. In most cases there is a long money back guarantee and free delivery to the United States, Canada, UK and Australia.

Top 3 Natural Vyvanse Alternatives for Treating ADHD

To be viable alternatives to Vyvanse, natural supplements need to be able to enhance mental focus in a similar way. They also need to be able to do so without causing side effects. If they cannot do both these things they are not fit for purpose. All three of our recommended OTC substitutes are most definitely fit for purpose and have clinical data to validate.

The top 3 options are nootropic supplements that enhance several areas of cognitive function. Mental focus, concentration, problem solving and improved memory are just 4 elements.

Here are the three best brain pills for people people who are seeking safe and natural supplements for treating ADHD:

Moving forward, let's take a look at what makes these three nootropics such a good natural option for people who have ADHD.

#1. Noocube - market leading natural alternative

Noocube

It's the best Vyvanse alternative and current market leader, so we are rating Noocube the most effective for people who are seeking a natural supplement for controlling the symptoms of ADHD.

Noocube is a high-potency nootropic supplement that provides a combination of amino acids, botanical extracts, and other natural ingredients.

People who use this natural ADHD treatment often praise its ability to improve mental focus, improve memory and reduce brain fog.

A lot of over the counter nootropics are high in caffeine. Noocube is not. That's a good thing. High doses of caffeine can cause side effects. That's the last thing you want from a Vyvanse alternative.

Noocube Benefits

Provides razor-sharp focus

Boosts memory and mental alertness

Reduces fatigue and brain fog

Improves problem-solving skills

60-day money-back guarantee

How Noocube Works

Noocube works by improving blood flow to the brain. This enhances cognitive ability by providing the human thinking organ with a better supply of oxygen and nutrients.

Better cranial circulation also improves brain health and enhances brain cell repair.

Certain Noocube ingredients boost neurotransmitter activity. Others have neuroprotective capabilities that may help prevent dementia, Alzheimer’s, and similar conditions.

Noocube Ingredient Highlights

Noocube provides 13 powerful natural nootropics including resveratrol, Huperzia serrata, and Alpha GPC.

Resveratrol is a polyphenol antioxidant that is present in grapes and red wine. It relaxes the blood vessels, improving blood flow to the brain.

Resveratrol also has neuroprotective capabilities. Research suggests it may protect against cognitive decline as well. [1]

Huperzia Serrata is also known as club moss. The active nootropic compound in the moss is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor called Huperzine A.

Huperzine A enhances mental clarity and concentration. It also supports good memory and appears to have value as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. [2, 3]

Alpha GPC is a natural compound that improves neurotransmitter activity. It's one of the best nootropic ingredients for improving memory and mental focus. In Europe, Alpha GPC is included in certain prescription medications for Alzheimer’s disease.

Some research suggests Alpha GPC may also boost motivation. [4]

#2. Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro is another powerful nootropic supplement that can function well as a Vyvanse alternative to treat ADHD symptoms.

In common with Noocube, Mind Lab Pro does not contain caffeine. It gets its power from a clever combination of plant extracts and nutrients.

As with all the top over the counter Vyvanse alternatives, Mind Lab Pro has the backing of a money-back guarantee. However, with only 30 days on the clock, it's not very long.

Nevertheless, customer reviews show this supplement can provide Vyvanse-like benefits. So although the guarantee is not one of the best, the nootropic supplement is.

Mind Lab Pro Benefits

Improves mental focus and memory

Calms the mind and enhances mood

Boosts energy, motivation, and attention

Enhances mental clarity and creativity

Improves mental processing speed

30-day money-back guarantee

How Mind Lab Pro Works

As is the case with all the top nootropics, Mind Lab Pro enhances cognitive performance by improving blood flow to the brain and neurotransmitter activity.

Mind Lab Pro Ingredient Highlights

Mind Lab Pro contains 11 key ingredients including vitamin B6, citicoline, and maritime pine bark extract.

Vitamin B6 is a popular energy drink ingredient. However, the benefits it offers extend to the mind. It plays a key role in neurotransmitter synthesis and is one of the best nutrients for relieving the symptoms of autism. [5]

Citicoline is a natural nootropic that can improve mental focus like Vyvanse. It also boasts neuroprotective abilities that may give it value as a natural treatment for Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. [6]

Maritime pine bark extract is a particularly good inclusion. Research proves it can be effective in controlling (ADHD). [7]

#3. Performance Lab Mind

Performance Lab Mind

Performance Lab Mind is another high-quality natural nootropic that boosts mental focus and concentration. Although it's not our first choice, it still knocks spots off most of the other over the counter nootropics people often use as alternatives to Vyvanse.

Unfortunately, as far as the guarantee goes, this supplement has more in common with Mind Lab Pro than Noocube. It only lasts for 30 days.

Performance Lab Mind Benefits

Enhance concentration and focus

Improves mood, memory, and motivation

Prevents mental exhaustion

Enhances multitasking capabilities

30-day money-back guarantee

How Performance Lab Mind Works

As with the other two top over the counter alternatives to Vyvanse, Performance Lab Mind enhances cranial circulation and improves neurotransmitter activity.

Performance Lab Mind Ingredient Highlights

Each dose of Performance Lab Mind provides four natural nootropics including Cognizin and maritime pine bark extract.

Cognizin is a brand of citicoline extract. Although it's a high-quality option, the improvements in mental focus and neuroprotective properties are unlikely to be greater than those of the standard citicoline extract provided by Mind Lab Pro. [6].

Like Mind Lab Pro, Performance Lab Mind provides maritime Pine Bark Extract. [7]

However, the dose is much lower. That's one of the main reasons we were unable to rate this supplement higher.

What Is Vyvanse and How Does It Work?

Vyvanse is an oral medication that provides the drug Lisdexamfetamine. It’s a schedule ii controlled substance and a stimulant that consists of a combination of L-lysine and dextroamphetamine. schedule ii controlled substance

L-lysine is an amino acid. On its own, it's unlikely to cause any problems. However, Dextroamphetamine is an amphetamine and, as with all drug class stimulant medications, it can be addictive. That's another reason why so many people choose to decline the offer of a Vyvanse prescription and use safe and natural over the counter alternatives instead.

After it is digested, Vyvanse is picked up by the blood, which carries it to the brain. Once there, it causes changes in brain chemistry that can be beneficial to people who have ADHD.

ADHD impairs mental focus and concentration. It can also cause hyperactivity. As with similar drugs, such as Ritalin, Vyvanse produces favorable changes in neurotransmitter activity, mainly dopamine and norepinephrine.

These changes make it easier to concentrate and also control the other symptoms of ADHD.

Why Use a Natural ADHD Supplement Instead of Vyvanse?

Vyvanse is a prescription medication that supports weight loss. However, helping people to lose weight is not its primary role.

The prescription drug Vyvanse is one of several FDA-approved treatments for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but one of the side effects is appetite suppression so doctors may also prescribe Vyvanse to people who have a problem with binge eating disorder.

The ADHD medication's ability to affect appetite is well known, so some people try to obtain it illegally to use as a weight loss pill.

This is never a good idea because Vyvanse can cause many less desirable side effects as well.

A lot of people who have experience using the drug dislike the side effects so much that they decide enough is enough, ditch Vyvanse, and begin using an over the counter alternative instead.

If you want to lose weight with Vyvanse and are unable to obtain it via prescription, you may want to consider using an over the counter alternative as well.

However, we are not going to dwell too much on weight loss. Instead, we are going to focus on the best natural Vyvanse alternatives for ADHD patients and sufferers.

What are the Side Effects of Vyvanse?

Every rose has its thorn. Despite its value as an adult ADHD treatment, Vyvanse can cause many side effects.

Common Vyvanse side effects include:

Jitters

Insomnia

High blood pressure

Anxiety

Irritability

Fatigue

Hallucinations

Panic attacks

Paranoia

ADHD medication withdrawal

Drug interactions

The ADHD medication also has the potential to increase blood pressure and/or cause other cardiovascular problems.

How Good are Natural Alternatives to Vyvanse?

All three of the best natural alternatives to Vyvanse provide ingredients that can boost mental focus and help relieve the other symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

However, unlike the prescription ADHD medication so many people are keen to avoid, the top 3 alternatives do not present a risk of nasty side effects such as panic attacks and paranoia.

In addition to having Vyvanse-like capabilities, the best natural alternatives can enhance overall mental function and all of them have money-back guarantees.

In writing this article, we are not trying to encourage anyone to ditch their prescribed ADHD medications without discussing their intentions with their doctors first. We are only providing information about the three best natural Vyvanse alternatives.

Vyvanse is but one of many ADHD medications available to people who have ADHD. Natural nootropic supplements are another.

Other Prescribed ADHD Medications and Generic Alternatives

Here are some other alternatives typically prescribed by doctors for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These are not homeopathic adhd treatment methods.

Adderall XR (amphetamine salts)

Methylphenidate

Lisdexamfetamine

Dexamfetamine

Atomoxetine / Strattera (selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor)

Guanfacine

Ritalin (central nervous system stimulant)

Adderall XR (extended release) is a combination of four types of amphetamine salts.

Atomoxetine is better known under the brand name Strattera. Guanfacine is better known under the brand name Tenex.

Natural Alternatives to Vyvanse for ADHD Summary

If you have ADHD symptoms and would like to explore alternative medications to prescription drugs, nootropics are the best option.

Some of the market leading natural treatment options can manage symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder without side effects and at a much lower cost.

Noocube is a recommended substitute for Vyvanse that can increase concentration and focus, improve memory and problem solving skills and decrease brain fog.

The real benefit of using Noocube instead of prescription drugs like Vyvanse is that they can be used for the long term and you can stop using them without any ill effects or long term issues.

