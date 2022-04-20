Vendhar TV Has Set To Take A Swirl With The Change Of Its New Young CEO

The channel’s new motto is aiming to approach the unreachable. As the fourth pillar of democracy, this media organization revamp itself to bridge between the society and its people.

The Vendhar TV, General Entertainment Channel [24/7] has been launched by SRM Group in 2014. Since then it is catering to the allage-groups besides gender markets resulting in programs that are both, enthralling and entertaining. It has made its mark on Tamil audience, offering them a variety of programs such as talk shows, talent hunt, News updates, debate shows, game shows, films, comedy, travelogue, cookery, daily soaps and more. Inception of the new CEO, Ms. Kauvery Jaganathan has been guiding with her vast experience in the media sector around content, distribution and monetization across emerging platforms etc. She has been further equipped with updates to drive significant growing opportunities to the company as the industry’s trending embraces the digital transformation. Since past 8 years she has been on board and always been shown her involvement in the affairs of the Vendhar TV.

The Vendhar TV is also extended its services to all around the World by means of V News, 27 Tamil Live News Channels updating to its audiences with the Latest News as well as Breaking News. The upcoming Our upcoming Satellite News Channel will also being incorporated with the 24/7 in the very near future. As on to-day, they are reaching you through YouTubewithjust2bulletins, however, the channel has acquired around6lakhssubscribers within a year of its commencement; comparatively higher than the other competitive news channels on YouTube. This channel has also been recently entitled as one of the fastest growing brands with 33millions of viewers per month.

Currently, the channel telecasts a Tamil Debate Show through the Nerukku Ner, hosted by Thiru. Ve Mathimaran. These debate shows are being entitled on the popular topics and opinions, and an unbiased hosting by Thiru. Ve Mathimaran which used to creates an unique attractions within the Tamil Audience all over the world. Moondravathu Kan is a mystery-hunting show which has been brought out several myths about blind faith, ancient history and cultural beliefs. These are about to re-telecast on the audience request. Many more new shows are about to launch covering each and every single aspect of the media. V News 27 sources out forgroundreports,public opinion and politics indulging themselves in hard-core journalism.

Ms Kauvery Jaganathan, a young CEO, has pointed out that this new change definitely will bring a strong work on ethic and culture despite facing so many issues over the years. She has also impressed and appreciated the potential towards the women in leadership roles. “Organizations, today, are taking deliberate steps to create gender-balanced in workplaces by bringing the more diverse talents. Gender neutrality in the media could possibly bring perspectives and fresh minds that would lead to the stereotypical free workplaces.”



