The biggest challenge of our game is that every time you miss the target and the rope breaks and you get hit, the game ends and we record the highest level you passed. You will then restart the challenge from the beginning. Archery becomes more and more difficult as you complete more and more levels. You will be shooting at a moving target or a target that is constantly flipping over. At the same time, you can also choose a more creative and challenging archery method: after judging the distance, use the ground to rebound the arrow, and then let the arrow hit the target. Our game is a great test of your skills. You can record the highest level you passed and share it with your friends, or post it on Instagram to show off your achievements. Compete with your friends to see who gets the higher score when they come to your house for the weekend! If your score is above 10 points, it means you are an excellent player. If you reach 30 points, you are one of the best arrow shooters!