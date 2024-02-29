Want more sites like this? Check out this Bitcoin gambling site list!

Overview

Founded in 2013 and now the #1 of all Stake.us casino alternatives, CloudBet is one of the most trusted Canadian gambling websites in the whole Bitcoin gambling industry. With ten years of experience in gambling and betting activities, this Bitcoin gambling site hosts exciting casino games, extensive sportsbook options to make a bet, esports features, and generous bonus opportunities.

This casino Stake alternative operates under the Curacao jurisdiction — not the most reputable, but it is better than nothing. However, CloudBet remains one of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Why choose it over Stake.us?

RNG-tested games for Canadian players

Crypto-centered anonymous online casino

Optimized for mobile devices

Clear and informative design

Exceptional bonuses you can also customize

The newest games

Reputation

Cloudbet CA casino is a reliable Bitcoin gambling site and Stake casino alternative. Still, there are complaints about problems with verification and delayed payouts. However, for most of them, the support team responds and tries to help.

Despite such slips, many gamblers appreciate the variety of games and sports options. Unfortunately, gamblers often face problems with this site when they play from a blocked country. Therefore, before playing, make sure that this casino Stake alternative is not prohibited in your country!

The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…