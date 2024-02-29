Need online gambling sites as good as Stake.com in Canada? Or maybe even better ones?
Through a 2020-2024 market analysis of the best online gambling sites, I have identified the top 10 Canadian stake casino alternatives for a rewarding and fair online gambling experience. Here they are!
MegaDice — Best of All Stake Casino Alternatives for High-RTP Games
Bets.io — Best for the Most Comprehensive Live Dealer Games Library
Empire.io — Best CA Crypto Casino Similar to Stake for Crash Games
Quality and fairness are the most expected concepts when looking for Stake alternatives. From hundreds of sites that can be good Stake casino alternatives, I chose the best options!
10 Best Stake Casino Alternatives in 2024
1. CloudBet — Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall in 2024
Positives
An outstanding game collection with the latest drops by the top studios
HOT High-SRP games (600%+)
Some bonuses have no wagering
Stunning live dealer games and shows
Original Blackjack (99.56% RTP)
Its loyalty program rewards you for just playing
Withdrawals take 55 minutes on average
Available in many countries and has many languages
Responsible gambling mechanisms and solutions
Negatives
I… struggled… to find the language changing button…
It works fine with a proxy server but becomes much slower when there is a VPN enabled
Accepted Cryptos
All major cryptos (Bitcoins Ethereum Litecoin etc.) and altcoins. Cloudbet accepts over 30 cryptos in total.
Overview
Founded in 2013 and now the #1 of all Stake.us casino alternatives, CloudBet is one of the most trusted Canadian gambling websites in the whole Bitcoin gambling industry. With ten years of experience in gambling and betting activities, this Bitcoin gambling site hosts exciting casino games, extensive sportsbook options to make a bet, esports features, and generous bonus opportunities.
This casino Stake alternative operates under the Curacao jurisdiction — not the most reputable, but it is better than nothing. However, CloudBet remains one of the best Bitcoin casinos.
Why choose it over Stake.us?
RNG-tested games for Canadian players
Crypto-centered anonymous online casino
Optimized for mobile devices
Clear and informative design
Exceptional bonuses you can also customize
The newest games
Reputation
Cloudbet CA casino is a reliable Bitcoin gambling site and Stake casino alternative. Still, there are complaints about problems with verification and delayed payouts. However, for most of them, the support team responds and tries to help.
Despite such slips, many gamblers appreciate the variety of games and sports options. Unfortunately, gamblers often face problems with this site when they play from a blocked country. Therefore, before playing, make sure that this casino Stake alternative is not prohibited in your country!
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Blackjack First Person
Evolution
99.29%
Craps
Play’n Go
99.55%
Mental
Nolimit City
96.08%
Immortal Desire
Hacksaw
96.24%
21 Thor Lightning Ways
4ThePlayer
96%
Bonuses
Perk
T&Cs
100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC
There is no wagering for CloudBet's welcome bonus. Instead you get portions of bonus money for regular gambling activities. You have 2 months to release the whole bonus.
FS Tuesdays
Deposit €20 or more
X25 wagering
Only for the Space Donkey slot
Expires in 24 hours
Loyalty Club Rewards
FS with X1-30 wagering (depending on how many loyalty points you spend)
Cash bonuses for casino games
Cash bonuses for sports betting
Special prizes
You can also customize your perks!
Positives
The most captivating live shows are available
The highest-quality megaways slots
High-RTP slots from legitimate casino software providers
10/10 instant-win crash games (including Aviator)
100% mobile-friendly
Negatives
Only 9 progressive jackpot games
Accepted Cryptos
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Tron XPR Cardano etc.
Overview
MegaDice Canada, the second-best option of all these Canadian Stake.us casino alternatives, has only been available since 2022, but it is already a top-rated casino among Stake alternatives with the highest ratings. It has a staggering slot machine collection with over 4.8K games, legit Crash games, and the most popular live shows (Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, Crazy Coin Flip, etc.). In addition, this one of all Stake casino alternatives has the best eSports options, such as...
Popular eSports: Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, StarCraft, Rainbow Six Siege, and King of Glory
eSoccer (for instance, FIFA)
eShooters
eFighting, etc.
Why choose over Stake.us?
Legit game providers
Fast transactions
Certified software providers
100% clear information about all aspects
A powerful boost for your new gambling journey.
Reputation
Players who seek a legit site like Stake.com appreciate that MegaDice has
Low dice house edge
Instant withdrawals (deposits need one fast confirmation)
BTC-centered gambling services in Canada
And responsive support.
Overall, it is an appreciated CA casino that has yet to become a more recognizable one, but it is getting there!
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Fear the Dark
Hacksaw
96.25%
Jasmine Dreams
Pragmatic Play
95.5%
Warrior Graveyard
No Limit City
96.15%
Bakery Bonanza
PG Soft
96.72%
HelicopterX
SmartSoft
96%
Bonuses
200% boost up to 1 BTC + 50 FS
Monday reload (max €500)
FS for new games weekly!
3. Wild.io — Best New Crypto Casino Similar to Stake
Positives
Web3 anonymous gambling experience
4017 slots (one of the biggest collections)
Stunning Roulette collection with over 80 games
262 Blackjack tables
Hot high-RTP games for all playstyles
Random cash and FS rewards from the Wheel
The newest games
Negatives
The casino only has 57 table games and Baccarat and Dice here are a rarity
Accepted Cryptos
Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Litecoin Dogecoin etc.
Overview
In 2022, Nonce Gaming BV launched a unique Canadian gambling space with a hub of gaming options to discover, and it has become another golden pick on the list of Stake casino alternatives. Here, you will find 3K+ thrilling games, a vast pack of lucrative bonuses, and a transparent financial policy. Open the Web3 casino features and get access to the rich realm of crypto casinos.
Wild.io Canada provides all players with an opportunity to gain Wild Points. These points can easily be converted into real money. One more way to raise some funds with little effort!
Why would gamblers choose it over Stake casino?
Impressive tournaments with cash prizes
A massive welcome package
An opportunity to buy, sell, and switch crypto
A huge collection of Jackpot Games
Reputation
Wild.io is a reliable operator in Canada with transparent conditions for users. This casino is absolutely legal, which is provided by the Curacao License. Blockchain makes cheating impossible, which means you can not be afraid for your funds, no matter what cryptocurrency they are stored in.
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Riot
Mascot
96.7%
Alien Fruits
BGaming
96%
Hot Triple Sevens
Evoplay
96.1%
Burning Chilli X
BGaming
97.25%
Merge Up
BGaming
97.25%
Bonuses
A 480% welcome package + 300 FS
Wheel of Fortune — Daily rewards!
20% weekly cashback
Daily 50% reloads
Drops & Wins
4. Metaspins — Best No KYC Needed Casino Like Stake
Positives
Rewarding slot machines for Canada gamblers
Crash games from the top providers
Fee-free instant withdrawals
$20K jackpot daily in MetaLotto
Daily rewards get better the more you play and level your account up!
Negatives
Not many bonuses
Accepted Cryptos
BTC (+ forks) ETH BCH USDT TRX ADA and USDC
Overview
Metaspins deserves to be another #1 among Stake casino alternatives but is too "young" for now. In any case, that is a cryptocurrency casino hosting all the necessary gambling features to keep your interest. In this space, you can use both crypto and fiat. It makes Metaspins one of the most popular choices among gamblers.
This Canadian crypto casino was founded in 2022 and operates under Curacao’s laws. Metaspins manifests anonymity in online gambling. Thus, there is no KYC process to go through. Keep your data private!
Besides casino options, you can try MetaLotto and raise some extra funds. The game is equipped with the Provable Fair algorithm.
Why is it one of the top Stake.us alternatives?
Aviator Game (surprisingly, not all Stake casino alternatives have it)
Secure crypto transactions
No transaction fees for deposits and withdrawals
Mobile-friendly interface
2.5K+ games overall for Canadian players
Reputation
Metaspins Canada is a legit online gambling operator licensed by the Curacao Gambling Authority. The operator provides fair and transparent transactions by accepting a wide range of crypto coins. Integrated Web3 and SSL encryption technology are what make the platform highly comfortable for all players.
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Sugar Rush
Pragmatic Play
96.5%
The Dog House
Pragmatic Play
96.51%
Buffalo King Megaways
Pragmatic Play
96.52%
Mustang Gold
Pragmatic Play
95.53%
Book of Fallen
Pragmatic Play
96.5%
Bonuses
100% up to 1 BTC
Up to 60% Rakeback
Loyalty Rewards
5. LuckyBlock — Best for Various Deposit Bonuses
Positives
Good user reviews
Overall the best jackpot slot collection
Has original games
Exclusive games by Belatra BGaming Platipus etc.
Negatives
Its wagering for regular reload bonuses is X40
Accepted Cryptos
Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin and Ethereum
Overview
LuckyBlock Canada casino was launched in 2022. It is considered one of the newest crypto-focused Stake alternatives. Gamblers should provide no personal data when interacting with this site — anonymity is guaranteed. The CA platform operates under a Curacao license. As for currencies supported, players can use both cash and crypto.
In general, this is an excellent online gambling product, packed not only with interesting online casino games but also with all kinds of support assistance and helpful information for gamblers. LuckyBlock is one of the newest names in the realm of crypto gambling.
Why better than Stake.us?
No fees for cryptocurrency players
Responsive support team
Many Responsible Gambling tools
Mobile-friendly CA gambling site
Has more awards than Stake, too
Reputation
So, can you play on this site like Stake in Canada without worrying that something will go wrong? Is it the one you've been looking for when searching for Stake casino alternatives? Yes, definitely! Good CA user reviews, 24/7 customer support reps, and complete anonymity guarantee a unique and secure gaming experience.
There is only one single slip that needs to be considered. LuckyBlock is more focused on crypto players. If you play with fiat, be prepared for transactions to take longer.
The best CA games of this Stake.com casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Three Star Fortune
Pragmatic Play
95%
Magic Garden
SmartSoft
96%
Safari Sun
Relax Gaming
98%
Sweet Bonanza
Pragmatic Play
96.14%
Rat Ging
Push Gaming
96.96%
Bonuses
200% Up to 10000 EUR + 50 Free Spins Welcome Bonus
Weekend slots tournament
Game of the week
Kickstart every week with a Reload-Bonus
6. 7Bitcasino — Best For Generous Cashback Offers
Positives
Over 7K games for Canadian players
Despite the vast collection most games are provably fair
New gambling games often
Many useful bonuses (FS reloads etc.)
222 FS for a Telegram subscription!!
Negatives
There is high wagering for cashback (until you upgrade your membership level)
Country restrictions are quite bad
Accepted Cryptos
Bitcoin Litecoin Doge Bitcoin Cash Ethereum BNB
Overview
7BitCasino Canada is another Curacao-licensed Stake.us casino alternative for Canadian players. Founded in 2014, the operator has already won the trust of many gamblers. If you are looking for the best VIP casinos that accept fiat AND crypto, 7BitCasino is the go-to platform like Stake!
Besides CA slot machines and table games, you can participate in races with generous prize pools and take advantage of multiple bonuses.
Why choose it over Stake.com?
Attractive and user-friendly design
Lucrative VIP program
A vast range of solid game providers that deliver the best CA gambling games
Opportunity to try all games in demo mode
Mobile compatibility
Reputation
No one can say better about the casino's fairness than the users themselves. Let's be extremely honest — 7BitCasino CA is a good but not the best Stake casino alternative. What should you be more careful about? The first is big winnings — it takes a long time to withdraw them; the second is not the fastest yet professional support service. Most issues are resolved within a few days. Hence, 7BitCasino is an excellent choice to win big!
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Buffalo Trail
GameBeat
96.14%
Kai Feng Fu
KA Gaming
96%
Sunny Coin: Hold The Spin
Gamzix
96%
Lord of the Seas
Gamebeat
95.38%
Fruit Machine x25
Mascot
95.30%
Bonuses
Welcome 100% bonus up to $300 + 100 FS
Monday reload
Weekend cashback
High-roller cashback daily
Special 222 FS offer if you join their Telegram channel
7. mBit — Best For The Biggest High-Roller Slots Collection
Positives
The hottest CA games for high rollers
New games often
A great casino for FS
Several cashback offers + cashback for high rollers
Decent table games for Canadian players
Negatives
The country restrictions here are even worse than 7Bit's
Accepted Cryptos
Bitcoins Ethereum Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Ripple and more
Overview
mBit Canada is a first-generation online BTC gambling casino founded in 2014. This is an excellent solution for those who prefer to play from mobile devices. In terms of protecting your data, there is no reason to worry. All sensitive user information is encrypted using SSL. By the way, mBit casino is one of the best crypto gambling sites.
Why better than Stake.com?
Instant and anonymous transactions
3K+ online casino games for Canadian gamblers
Provably Fair algorithm
Live Chat 24/7
Crypto-only Stake alternative
Reputation
mBit Canada is a Curacao-licensed online casino. Due to the relatively small tax fees, this license is the most commonly encountered and cannot guarantee the highest level of security. However, no matter what, mBit CA remains the choice of many gamblers, thanks to an extensive library of slots from proven providers. Try the mBit casino option you are interested in and see for yourself!
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Cleo’s Book
Belatra Games
96.01%
All Lucky Clovers
BGaming
97%
100 Zombies
Endorphina
96%
Across the Universe
Mascot
94.9%
Aztec Magic
BGaming
96.69%
Bonuses
Welcome Bonus: Up to 5 BTC + 300 FS
Cashback
Several reloads
8. Bets.io — Best For The Newest Games Bets.io
Positives
Has become much more convenient and overall better after a redesign
Lets you buy cryptos instantly on the site
Daily cashback for everyone (up to 20%)
USDT and BTC-centered so okay even if you are unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies
Mostly high-RTP RNG-certified games
Negatives
I love its bonuses and VIP perks but still some other Stake.us alternatives have stronger loyalty programs
Accepted Cryptos
All major cryptos
Overview
Now, let's look at Bets.io CA online casino like Stake.com, which is definitely worth a closer look. Bets.io launched two years ago, and in these two years, it has proven that time is not a measure of quality. This Canadian Stake.com casino alternative operates under the jurisdiction of Curacao.
Why better than Stake.com?
Provably Fair games in Canada, including 350+ live dealer options
No withdrawal limits (a real gem among Stake casino alternatives)
Anonymous gambling experience
Compatible with mobile devices
Fast payouts
Reputation
Bets.io is none other than a favorite among gamblers in Canada and other countries. Players especially appreciate the variety of software providers, an excellent collection of table games, updated crypto casino bonuses, and a unique VIP program. This Stake alternative has a lot of positive comments on AskGamblers and is highly praised on other reputable services.
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Deadwood
BGaming
96%
Big Atlantis Frenzy
BGaming
96.70%
Aztec Magic Bonanza
BGaming
96%
Oasis Poker Classic
Evoplay
99.7%
Tramp Day
BGaming
97.17%
Bonuses
Daily cashback up to 20%
Weekend reload up to 0.5 BTC + 120 FS
ComboBoost bonus up to 150%
9. Empire.io — Best Crypto Casino in Canada Similar To Stake For Crash Games
Positives
There are 5K games… in the slots section only
Over 100 jackpot slots
Over 100 live games (mostly by Evolution)
Promotions in collabs with the top gambling software providers
Negatives
Prize pools of its tournaments are too small
Not many bonuses
Accepted Cryptos
Bitcoin Litecoin Dogecoin TRON XPR Ethereum etc.
Overview
Want more stake.com canada alternatives? Here is another reliable CA operator licensed by Curacao. In 2022, Empire.io appeared on the market in Canada. It is an online gambling site where you can use both fiat and crypto. The site supports many languages, which makes this gaming space multinational. Despite some country restrictions, this platform is absolutely VPN-friendly. You will definitely find the best games for your taste among 5,000+ titles.
Why better than Stake.com?
both crypto- and fiat-friendly
Bombay Club Loyalty Program
A big live casino
Top-notch providers only
Reputation
Empire.io is a fairly young casino in Canada, so there are not many reviews on it, but those that are are quite good. Customer support works 24/7, but live chat is only available to registered users. All in all, this operator has gotten off to a good start in the world of online gambling, and it's up to you to try what it has to offer.
The best CA games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Book of Dead
Play’n Go
96.21%
Aviator
SPRIBE
97%
Wanted Dead or a Wild
Hacksaw Gaming
96.38%
Mystery Museum
Push Gaming
96.58%
Wild Coyote-Megaways
OneTouch
95.95%
Bonuses
100% boost when you register
20% Tuesday boost
10. Sportsbetting.ag — Best for Classic Slots and Table Games
Positives
Works seamlessly in Canada
Rewarding card game tournaments
Enhanced promotions for crypto players
Mobile-friendly
Negatives
Requires KYC while all other Stake alternatives let you play anonymously and have optional verification
A much smaller and less diverse collection since this CA operator mostly focuses on sports
Accepted Cryptos
ApeCoin Binance Coin Bitcoin Cash Cardano Chainlink Dogecoin Ethereum Litecoin etc.
Overview
More Stake.us alternatives! Are you looking for a Canadian gambling platform where you can play your favorite slot and bet on a football match? Sportsbetting.ag is one of the best crypto sports betting sites. It offers an all-in-one solution for your gaming needs. There is literally everything here: betting and live betting, casino and crypto poker, racebook and e-sports. With all this, players will certainly appreciate the quick payouts (only a few minutes!).
Why better than Stake.com?
A wide variety of services
Re-bet function
Numerous ways to wager
Decent live dealer casino
Reputation
Sportsbetting.ag CA is a completely legal operator, like all the other stake.com canada alternatives. It is a safe platform where there are all entertainment options presented for the most dedicated fans of online gambling. If you have any questions, a team of trained reps is ready to help you 24/7. Moreover, a support phone number is available on the site. Thanks to the multi-сhannel support, your question will definitely not go unnoticed.
The best games of this Stake casino alternative are…
Game title
Provider
RTP%
Golden Gragon Inferno
Betsoft
96.41%
Hail Caesar
Rival Gaming Software
94.5%
Rags to Witches
Betsoft
96.21%
Viking’s Hammer
Concept Gaming
97.5%
Happy 4th of July
Dragon Gaming
95%
Bonuses
50% welcome bonus
$3,000 casino bonus
10% Bitcoin boost
My Method Of Picking The Best Stake Casino Alternatives For Canadian Players 2024
Learn how to test and check Canadian gambling websites for fairness! Here is what I did when picking the best Stake casino alternatives for CA players…
License check before anything else
The algorithm here is…
Step
What I Did
1
Google all websites like this: "[Casino site] license" and look at THE FIRST PAGE ONLY. CA Casino licenses should be right on the surface since that is one of the most important facts about an online gambling operator!
Cross out all casinos that do not have any info on the first page of a search engine.
2
Go to the website and look at the footer — that is where CA gambling sites usually place their legal information. The license icons must be clickable. They can give you information about…
Licensing authorities and regulatory bodies
Compliance with gambling laws
The validity of this casino's license
Its number (in case you want to check it using the records of the licensing organization)
Date of the last audit (sometimes)
3
Double-check the license on a commission's site. I usually just google the commission and search by number (when it's Curacao or another international license). You can also use the UK Public Register to check a casino's license (for UK casinos only).
Reputation check
Researching Canadian online casino reputation based on user ratings and reviews is the next step. Here are some resources I often use for real-player experiences and reviews…
Resource
Best For Finding...
Why Best?
ORDB
Professional casino ratings and reviews + finding additional information on the licensing authorities
Also it's good for reputation monitoring because ORDB revisits gambling sites yearly!
ORDB is a team of three avid cryptocurrency gamblers (one of them has been gambling since the 90s). They test many games and always consider player feedback (even if their experience is better/worse). Plus they only focus on sites that have RNG (Random Number Generator) fairness certified.
AskGamblers Forum
User ratings and reviews and unpaid testimonials from gamblers
AskGamblers is a fair and transparent resource a giant forum where online gamblers share player feedback. Most user ratings and reviews there are from real-existing people who have verified their accounts (almost no bots).
It's also great for learning from experienced players.
User ratings and reviews and real player experiences
Sharing wins and losses people of the Reddit Gambling Community bring many problems to the surface. Their casino discussion groups sometimes mention details even professionals might overlook. That is also another top option for learning from experienced players
Sitejabber or Trustpilot
As an AskGamblers Forum and Reddit Gambling Community alternative
These are okay for player feedback but I recommend being attentive only to verified testimonials from gamblers. These two resources have a terrible paid bot problem.
WhatsApp Gambling Communities
Real player experiences and player feedback
I sometimes visit WhatsApp gambling communities too but only if I cannot find real player experiences on other resources.
Software check
Learn more about Canadian and international game providers! They have to pass certification, just like online gambling sites in Canada. Of course, they must also guarantee compliance with gambling laws, RNG (Random Number Generator) fairness, and responsible gambling principles.
Payment methods
Safe crypto gambling can only be possible in Canada when you have secure payment methods. So, I only recommend online gambling sites offering blockchain payment solutions or secure fiat options (or a combo of that).
My support tests
First, I usually study the FAQ section and gambling forums provided by the casinos. I will also peek at blogs if any are available. After primary checks, I would text the support once per week for a month, asking general questions and complexifying them every time.
Doing that, you can also test…
How fast the casino support is
How well-versed it is in online gambling matters and problems
If they encourage responsible gambling
If the support refers to your past problems and keeps a record of issues you have encountered
How it can mitigate the negative effects for you and offer something that can make your experience better (including refunds, custom bonuses, etc.)
If it even cares what you think about the casino.
5 Most Important Points of Responsible Gambling with Crypto In 30 Seconds
Safe Crypto Gambling. Only pick online casinos and stake.com canada alternatives that have undergone audits conducted by independent licensing authorities. Strive to use casinos that offer SSL encryption and two-factor authentication and guarantee account security with no-logs policies, customizable cookies, or other mechanisms.
Responsible Use Of Cryptocurrencies. Never participate in illicit activities, like fraudulent schemes, money laundering, etc. That can lead to severe consequences.
Storing Cryptocurrency In Secure Wallets. Research wallets and use only those that guarantee safety. I can also recommend using a hardware wallet if you have made over 15 ETH by playing crypto gambling games.
Protecting Funds From Unauthorized Access. Never share your data (especially passwords), and do not store them in digital documents online. The best option here is to write your password in a physical notebook. Two-factor authentication is another thing that can help. Never underestimate the importance of private keys!
Utilizing Responsible Gambling Tools Provided By Crypto Casinos. Features like self-exclusion and cooling-off periods will stop you from excessive gambling if you text the support and ask to enable them.
The Verdict On Stake Alternatives 2024
I hope you add your success to the list of the most impressive personal gambling stories! With the 10 stake.com canada alternatives I've tested, provably fair gaming is guaranteed, as well as safe crypto gambling experiences. May the gods of luck favor you, and happy gambling!
DISCLAIMER
Gambling is entertainment for people over 18 or 21, depending on your region and jurisdiction. It is obligatory to learn more about your local law before registering at any online casino. Please also note that some Canadian casinos might not work in your country/state — do not try to bypass these restrictions by using VPN or proxy solutions. Consequences of any illegal activities or not following a casino's T&Cs are your responsibility!
Recognizing signs of gambling addiction is important, and seeking help for addictive behavior is the only right choice when there is a risk that you/someone else cannot control the process.
Use features like self-exclusion and cooling-off periods when gambling becomes a problem.
Also, here are international problem gambling help contacts — https://www.ncpgambling.org/5475-2/ — these resources are FREE.
Stay safe!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.