Sri Preethaji Enlightens The Seekers About The Process Of Birthing An Awakened Child  

You spend almost 2 decades of your life studying to become an engineer, doctor or lawyer. You spend years planning and preparing for your respective careers but how long have you been preparing to play the most significant role of your life - to become a parent? It is one of the most crucial responsibilities you will ever have. It's exactly like having power over the life of another person. It's time to ask yourself a very important question that are you putting the required time and effort into getting ready to be a parent? Do you understand the art of producing healthy, joyous, and intelligent babies?

Ekam, A World Centre for Enlightenment, was founded by Sri Preethaji and her husband, Sri Krishnaji. Ekam is a global movement with millions of adherents dedicated to changing human consciousness. Sri Preethaji is a spiritual leader who has a significant impact on her students by her wisdom and meditations, which emanate from her consciousness' strength.

From conception until birth, Sri Preethaji's class, Birthing an Awakened Child, teaches nine lessons on how to give birth to a bright and joyful child. It's an evolutionary transforming event that will make you an aware parent capable of giving birth to an awakened child.

“Birthing an awakened child is the greatest gift you can give to this earth,” says Sri Preethaji, “If only every parent birthed awakened children, we would see a world free of wounds.”

The course is more than just facts about pregnancy and parenting. It's rather an intuitive process that will help you and your partner become more aware as a team.

Sri Preethaji's heavenly wisdom will enlighten future parents and grandparents about what happens before a kid is born in the unseen mystic place of consciousness. This awakening experience is for both the mother and the father, and it will provide the couple with a wonderful bonding experience. This incredible education would be extremely beneficial to even single mothers.

“Birthing an awakened child is about a departure from an old metaphor of parenting”, asserts Sri Preethaji in her calming voice. “Parenting and birthing are not just physical acts; they are the sacred times of emergence of a great consciousness.”

This series of wisdom lessons and mystic meditations would produce a new generation of enlightened human beings, with minds devoid of fear, hearts open to compassion and inseparability, and consciousness ready to experience the oneness of all things.

Sri Preethaji pioneered various courses, programs, and retreats as co-founder of Ekam - A World Centre for Enlightenment, which has guided millions of individuals on incredible awakening journeys. Learning from Sri Preethaji is a fantastic blessing. And birthing an awakened child can be the most important preparation you can make for the arrival of a new life.