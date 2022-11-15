Shiba Inu Price Plummet Continues - Invest In These New Cryptos On Presale

Over the past week, several coins like Shiba Inu experienced a surge that caused crypto analysts to predict their bullishness. However, recent assessments of the SHIB coin say otherwise.

Shiba Inu's cost has decreased by 15.10% during the last week. In the last few days, the price rose by 2.64%. However, the cost dropped by 0.84% in the previous hour alone. At the moment, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is 67.91% less than the all-time high, which is quite worrisome and frustrating for its holders.

In contrast, presale coins like RIA , D2T , and IMPT consistently show bullish signals. Since their introduction, these tokens have enjoyed wide adoption across the crypto market. These tokens have unique potentials and use cases that’ll help them surge in the coming months.

If you’d like to learn more about these tokens, keep reading as we analyze each one.

Top 5 Presale Cryptos That Are Set to Rally by 2023

With the expectation of receiving large profits once these cryptocurrencies are officially launched, investors use cryptocurrency presales to purchase coins at highly low prices.

The good thing about presales is that if you invest in a prospective cryptocurrency presale, you could reap enormous benefits if the currency achieves its objectives and is listed on exchanges.

In this guide, we have put together three presale coins with a good prospect of exploding. You’ll also find two other crypto stocks to add to your portfolio. These tokens include:

● Calvaria (RIA)

● Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

● IMPT.io (IMPT)

● Cardano (ADA)

● Decentraland (MANA)

Calvaria (RIA)

The Calvaria (RIA) ecosystem is a brand-new play-to-earn game that launches across various blockchains. The platform allows you to play the game using multiple gaming techniques, including player-versus-player combat. Players can construct their NFTs card decks to form the strongest possible team, and they can even bet RIA tokens during combat to raise the stakes of the games.

This play-to-earn card game provides the $RIA token to preserve financial stability on the network. The $eRIA token, another token used in the Calvaria ecosystem, is used for redeeming awards and making in-game purchases.

The eRIA token is used in the game to pay for NFT decks of cards and reward players for participating in and winning tournaments. In addition to providing two native tokens as prizes, Calvaria is now doing a presale to give early investors the best prices, and it has already raised more than $1 million.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a top social trading and cryptocurrency analytics platform that provides unique options for potential cryptocurrency buyers. It offers social analytics, forecasts, and crypto trading signals to help traders make informed decisions. The Dash 2 Trade network's utility token is the D2T token.

Users get access to the platform's statistics, signals, and social trading tools after obtaining D2T tokens. One of the core elements of the Dash 2 Trade dashboard is the findings from the social and on-chain analyses. This makes it easier for dashboard users to identify specific cryptocurrencies that might see significant price swings. The presale is ongoing at a swift pace. Join now to avoid missing out.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is a special crypto project that aids in lowering your carbon footprint using its unique carbon offset scheme. IMPT.io is one of the first projects of its kind in the crypto world to focus on sustainability and environmental protection.

By utilizing blockchain technology and NFTs, the project hopes to change the way the market for carbon credits now operates. Due to a large number of investors being attracted by the project's objectives, it was able to raise $1 million at its presale event in under 72 hours.

This effort strengthens its goals of developing a free and open market for carbon credits. The platform's proprietary utility token is called the IMPT token. You can take part by purchasing $IMPT, which is now undergoing a presale. The presale is now in its second phase selling at $0.023. So, hurry now and join before it sells out.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is among the best cryptocurrencies to think about purchasing. It is one of the most secure blockchain technologies today. It’s also the biggest smart contract platform using the proof of stake consensus process prior to the ETH merging.

Cardano, which was introduced in 2017, has additionally demonstrated its toughness by enduring multiple disastrous crypto market collapses and contractions and retaining an overall positive ROI.

ADA token prices are wildly underpriced despite having a positive ROI and being among the ten largest cryptocurrencies. This makes it one of the best options to consider, especially due to the current market condition.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform that’s based on the Ethereum network. MANA can be used in the Decentraland ecosystem to pay for both virtual land parcels and real-world goods and services.

On the Decentraland 3D virtual reality platform, users can create and market content and programs. Decentraland, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain, aims to provide a user-owned network that provides an immersive experience.

On the open metaverse platform, users can purchase digital land plots. Users can connect, socialize, learn, and play in a shared virtual space called a metaverse. Users can interact with scenes and structures, explore LAND held by other users, trade virtual commodities, and network in the decentralized virtual world.

Final Thoughts

With presale tokens like RIA, D2T, and IMPT, you have little to nothing to lose. Several crypto analysts have fully vetted these tokens. Despite the current ruckus in the crypto market, with several tokens losing value, these coins have managed to remain stable. The best time to join the bandwagon of millionaire investors is now. You can begin by purchasing any of these crypto assets.

