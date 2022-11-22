Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction - Latest Market Crash Shows This Meme Coin Has No Future, But These Coins Do

Shiba Inu may have had a shocking price jump in October 2021, but the meme coin has struggled for most of 2022. Its single bull run in the past year saw investors and holders cash out big time. However, it has not fared well, leaving D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA as viable alternatives.

Its all-time high of $0.00007924 came as a shock to many, climbing to that amount in less than a month. The coin has dropped in value since then, with no indication of a rebound. In a few minutes, let us look at what the forecasts say and the coins you should focus on instead.

About Shiba Inu

This coin has an anonymous creation and came into the crypto world in 2020. Its website claims it to be the Dogecoin killer, but it has yet to deliver a significant blow to the latter. The intrigue of the creator’s identity and many other factors, including Elon Musk’s tweets, drew investors to the token.

On May 12, 2021, it had its first significant climb, hitting $0.00003043. That came after five months of sitting on the sidelines with little growth. Nevertheless, it wasn’t until another five months before it made the remarkable jump to its all-time high.

Shina Inu represented almost 20 percent of ERC-20 tokens held by Ethereum whales in its glory days. The continued efforts to build a utility for the coin gave it a nudge that sent it flying high. Today, the ShibaSwap, the coin's proprietary DEX, is available.

The metaverse and Shibarium are two significant projects powered by the token. They offer a glimmer of hope for the coin, but the stakes against it are high.

Price Prediction 2023

The table below shows the projected high and low prices for Shiba Inu from 2023 to 2025.

Year Expected High Expected Low 2023 $0.00000770 $0.00000285 2024 $0.00000872 $0.00000306 2025 $0.00001011 $0.00000533

Longforecast has little faith in the coin, expecting it to end at $0.00000598 by December. That is a significant drop from its price of $0.000009518 on November 16. Could it be because of the fierce competition in the meme coin segment?

You would think 2023 would bring succor to the coin, but Longforecast sees things differently. It predicts the coin will start the year at $0.00000657 and end at 50% of that value ($0.00000306). That is a very steady decline that will scare off investors.

DigitalCoin expects the token to remain bullish and end 2022 at $0.00000926 while jumping to $0.0000149 by 2023. This trend is possible but highly unlikely, going by the current downward spiral.

Shiba Inu Alternatives – Coins with a Bright Future

Shiba Inu might have failed investors, but that is not the end. On the contrary, you have new coins warming up for an explosive run. The best part about them is that they are still in presale.

We speak of the following:

D2T

TARO

IMPT

RIA

Let us look at the projects behind them and why they are the future.

D2T

The D2T token is in its third presale, and you can get it with MetaMask or Trust Wallet. It grants entry to a massive project that will revolutionize crypto trading. Traders will have several tools to benefit from new and promising cryptos.

You can wave goodbye to speculation and guesswork when the Dash 2 Trade platform launches. Of course, you will not need them when you have technical and social indicators, presale news, and a strategy builder. There are many more functionalities that traders will have on the platform.

With plans to launch by the first quarter of 2023, the token will gather interest from traders. That will be an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the massive price increase.

TARO

RobotEra takes a different approach to its crypto project. It brings the power and importance of a multiverse and NFTs to its platform. Hence, it dives into the heart of the recent developments in Web 3.0.

TARO is the native token of this platform, and it is what you need to be a member. Players will dive into the metaverse, acquire resources, and manage lands. The central theme is to build a fully functional metaverse from the ground up, with NFTs as the backbone.

In today’s world, where Meta Horizons is pushing the metaverse theme, you can tell the importance of RobotEra. One could say that the crypto project is timely. Grab it now, and you will benefit from its low presale cost.

IMPT

While governments and manufacturers wrestle to reduce emissions, IMPT.io has found a more robust way to do it. You and I can fund important environmental projects worldwide thanks to its clever use of blockchain technology. Doing that also comes with the opportunity to earn from it.

Buying from IMPT.io’s brands earns you IMPT tokens. Then, you can change them into carbon credits and burn them off or mint them into NFTs. With its fully functional NFT marketplace, selling these non-fungible tokens will not pose a challenge.

IMPT is a crypto project that aims to create an ecosystem. Through the funding of several environmental projects, it can reduce carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the token holders have a way to earn from their contributions.

RIA

By the first quarter of 2023, Calvaria: Duels of Eternity will have its alpha release on the Web 3.0 platform. It is a play-to-earn game that works with the RIA token. Players can earn rewards and trade them in for upgrades.

The in-game eRIA tokens will be available to purchase in-game resources and level-up cards. Then, you will have collectible NFTs, which open up a new dimension to the play-to-earn mechanics. Platforms like OpenSea and Rarible will come into play because of that singular move.

The Calvaria project will revolutionize the crypto and gaming worlds. Combining the two puts it in a solid position to go bullish when it completes its presales. As of this writing, the characters are ready.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu made some crypto millionaires overnight after its shocking surge in October 2021. Nonetheless, the coin has been on a steep decline since the beginning of 2022, with no signs of recovery.

You can skip Shiba Inu and invest in D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA. These cryptos have exciting projects behind them, indicating a bright future in the coming months that will make you money if you them now!