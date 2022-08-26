Shiba Inu And Mehracki Token Are Two Meme Tokens With Explosive Potential In 2022 And Beyond

Meme tokens were seen as just a joke in the early crypto days, but now we’ve seen them influence the crypto space in significant ways. Meme coins are crypto tokens based on a popular online joke, meme, or concept. They are not focused on solving problems like other cryptocurrency classes. Investors were often discouraged by their volatility and lack of real-world applications. Shiba Inu (SHIB), just like Dogecoin (DOGE), is based on the Shiba dog. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an ERC-20 token that can run smart contracts. This has allowed the token to offer lots of utilities like; dominating the Metaverse, having an NFT marketplace, and lots more.

Mehracki Token (MKI) is a community-based token built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. Mehracki's goal is to resurrect the lost art of self-care by developing an ecosystem that supports tourism, travel initiatives, and meme sharing. Mehracki aims to foster health and a good lifestyle through memes and travel worldwide, using blockchain as a tool. Users can immediately perform transactions using MKI tokens, run customer loyalty tokens, avoid expensive intermediary fees, and access data on consumer habits to improve services.

Key benefits of Mehracki Token (MKI)

Smart contracts cover a wide range of transaction types. These are programs that run on each node and change the state of the system. Essential criteria of Mehracki’s Smart Contract include; Reducing the cost of transactions, Reducing the dependency on trusted intermediaries, Guaranteeing increased security, reducing the dependency on trusted intermediaries, and autonomous and decentralized smart contracts.

To promote democracy, Mehracki's smart contracts allow the parties to determine the agreement procedure individually. Participants specify the smart contract's design limits, which they then deploy after a mutual agreement.

Mehracki Token Holders Will Control The Project Through Governance

Mehracki is a meme coin controlled by its community. As a result, they are developing a system in which active MKI token holders govern the platform. These users can submit recommendations for modifications to the Mehracki platform's operation and vote in case of a tie-in decision reached by the core team. Their native token balance will determine the voting power of each voter, on-chain and off-chain activities, and NFT ownership.

In 2021, in a tweet released by Vitalik Buterin, he acknowledged the importance of decentralized governance while highlighting the need to move beyond coin voting. Governance assists the core team in making final, important choices while also guiding the community. Some activities that may require the intervention of the governing body include; decisions bordering strategic partnerships, adding and removing assets from the liquidity pool, yield farming, tourist attractions, and hospitality spots to receive donations and taxes on transactions and how they are used.

Mehracki Token (MKI) - The Passive Income Platform

By adding crypto assets to liquidity pools, MKI users and holders can earn passively. Participants can earn passive APY by storing their tokens in smart contract-gated liquidity that lenders can borrow from. In the context of networks that use the Proof-of-Stake algorithm, staking is an innovative means of pledging crypto assets as collateral. Participants stake MKI coins into a wallet to promote a blockchain network's security and long-term viability. In exchange, users will be compensated on a chain based on the number of MKI tokens staked, the length of time they have staked, and the inflation rate. Earn a 15 percent annual percentage yield by staking for at least 30 days.

Meme tokens will continue to dominate the mainstream and bring in more crypto users. We’ve seen this with Shiba Inu (SHIB). Massive utility from Mehracki Token will increase its value and, over time, reward investors.