Top 10 Non UK Casinos Reviews – Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before Signing Up

Don’t let the age fool you when you consider Instaspin Casino. Established in 2023 and licensed in Curacao, it’s one of the casinos not on Gamstop that bring together games from some of the world’s most reputable providers. There are more than 2,000 games and a nice bonus of up to £1,000 and 100 spins.

The casino is available on mobile devices as well. It takes deposits by cards, bank transfers, mobile pay, and payment platforms, but it also takes cryptocurrencies. There are quite a few different currencies to choose for your account. Withdrawals are not as varied and may take up to five days to complete.

Bonuses change on a regular basis and target both new and existing customers, so it's worth keeping an eye on promotions all the time. Email support is available round the clock, yet live chat is the most popular option for players despite not being available on a 24/7 basis.

Pros

Solid game providers

Takes cryptocurrencies

Live customer support

Straightforward interface

Cons

Live chat isn’t available all the time

Get ready for a £20 minimum deposit, withdrawal times of up to three days and bonuses that can reach £1,000, not to mention £500 reload bonuses. That’s what you should expect from Velobet Casino, one of the new non UK casinos out there boosting a license in Curacao.

The casino comes with a vast selection of games from reputable providers, while the registration is a matter of minutes only. There are no no-deposit bonuses, not to mention the lack of a mobile app. However, the casino is mobile optimized. It’s also available in seven different languages for now.

In terms of fun, you can explore sports bets, slots, jackpot games, table games, bingo, keno, you name it, chances are you’ll find it here. It supports most cards for deposits and withdrawals, as well as online payment platforms and cryptocurrencies.

Pros

Quick registration

Around 70 game providers

Good selection for payments

High quality live casino games

Cons

No no-deposit bonuses, yet this is quite common among non UK casinos that accept UK players

Benefits of using non UK casinos accepting UK players

There are quite a few reasons wherefore more and more Brits rely on non UK casinos, most of them having something to do with the possibility to enhance their overall casino experience.

No UKGC regulations

Casinos in the UK face very strict regulation from the UK Gambling Commission. The regulation is so strict that even legit online casinos may struggle at times to obtain or even retain their license. Since it keeps changing, retaining a license is a real challenge.

For this reason, more and more casinos choose licensing in other jurisdictions. They’ll still have to follow a set of strict rules regarding safety and financial services, but laws are not as strict as in the UK.

Furthermore, the UK Gambling Commission has limits regarding bonuses, not to mention payment options. Most non UK casinos don’t have to deal with this headache when licensed abroad.

No Gamstop restrictions

Gamstop allows excluding yourself from gambling if you think you have a problem. While you can exclude yourself from certain businesses only, you can also get banned over the whole industry.

If you’ve managed to overcome a problem and you’re ready to have a bit of fun with online casinos, you should know that removing yourself from this list is nearly impossible.

Gamstop can only operate in the UK. It’s a proprietary service. This means non UK casinos that accept UK players don’t have to abide by these absurd rules.

Sure, each casino should offer a self-exclusion service, but at the end of the day, you still want to have some sort of control over it.

Easy verification process

Verification in the UK is a nightmare, requiring all sorts of documents, including bills or proof of address, which some people may not have if there’s nothing in their name. Most non UK casinos will only require an email address to sign up.

Indeed, you may have to provide identification documents to prove you’re of legal age, but other than that, the verification is a breeze compared to the UKGC requirements.

Even if getting verified in the UK is doable, the process takes time.

Furthermore, many non UK casinos accepting UK players won’t even require a verification to play, but only before you withdraw money.

Better bonuses

The UKGC has stepped in and affected potential bonuses as well, bringing in numerous limitations. That’s why your bonuses with UK casinos are nothing compared to what you’ll get from a casino licensed in a different country.

Believe it or not, some of the welcome offers can easily reach four figure numbers, not to mention offers for existing players, such as cashback solutions or reload promotions.

More gaming options

A game developer not licensed by the UKGC can’t be featured in UK casinos, simple as that. Non UK casinos don’t have this restriction, meaning they can get games from developers from all over the world.

That’s why British casinos can barely offer a few hundred games, while non UK casinos offer thousands of alternatives.

Sure, international developers do need a license as well, but like non UK casinos, it can be obtained from a different country.

Most popular types of bonuses available in non UK casinos

Like British casinos, non UK casinos also provide a wide variety of bonuses. The difference is usually in their consistency. Not only are they much higher, but they’re likely to occur more often.

Welcome bonus

The welcome offer is suitable to new accounts. If you’re after a new casino, it should be one of your priorities as well, since every casino offers such a promotion. Most commonly, you’ll get a deposit bonus. Based on what you deposit, your bonus may vary.

For example, if you get a classic 100% deposit match up to £500, you’ll need to deposit £500 to get the maximum bonus.

No deposit bonus

Such bonuses aren’t very common, but you should still keep an eye on them. This means you’ll get a bonus as soon as you sign up. It offers good value for money because you don’t need to spend your own money.

More commonly, no deposit bonuses are given to existing customers on a regular basis. You may get a free bet, for example, or perhaps 10 free spins. Whatever the deal is, it will come with some terms and conditions as well.

Free spins

Free spins are given to random games, quite often new games from new developers. Either way, they’re excellent to try out a game before using your own money.

Cashback

Some non UK casinos that accept UK players can also provide cashback. Cashback is given to losses over a particular period of time, normally as a percentage. Requirements vary.

Loyalty bonus

The loyalty bonus is given to existing players. Some of them are given based on points, others based on total deposits, not to mention the overall time with a casino.