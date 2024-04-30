Top 10 Non UK Casinos Reviews – Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before Signing Up

Non UK casinos come with a plethora of advantages for players. Not only do they gain access to many more games and special offers, but they can also benefit from bigger bonuses and more diversified promotions.
Not being regulated by local authorities, they feature little to no restrictions on activity and bets, not to mention being excluded from Gamstop’s rules. Some of them have been around for decades, meaning their reputation won’t disappoint either.
If you’re interested in discovering a new style of casino playing, here are some of the top rated non UK casinos that accept UK players and what you need to know about them.
Top 10 Non-UK Casinos That Accept UK Players
There are countless non UK casinos accepting UK players, but some of them stand out in the crowd with their reputation, payment methods and gaming variety.
Live casino, live sports, general sports bets, slots, mini games, you name it, this casino has anything you can think of. Some of the bonuses include the welcome bonus, welcome sports bonus or cryptocurrency deposit bonus. You can get up to £1,000 in bonuses and around 300 free spins.
There are over 7,000 games to choose from, so chances are Mystake Casino can keep you busy for a while. There are dozens of available sports as well, while promotions are made for both new and existing customers, so no one’s left behind.
Licensed in Curacao, the casino has been around since 2019. It's available in more languages and offers SSL encryption and quite a few different ways to make deposits or withdraw money. Although it's restricted to a few countries, UK players should have no issues whatsoever.
Pros
Thousands of games
More than 40 payment methods
Regular promotions and bonuses
Good overall reputation
Cons
Customer service is initially based on bots rather than people
Donbet Casino - £750 Bonus + 50 Free Spins
DonBet Casino offers a full on experience, including sports bets, roulette, slots, mini games and quite a few other alternatives. It has a solid welcome bonus of £750 and 50 free spins. However, the bonus goes even higher if you make a deposit using cryptocurrency.
Licensed in Curacao, the casino has been around since 2003. It has promotions for both new and existing users and comes with a convenient approach towards deposits and withdrawals. It takes most cards for deposits, as well as bank transfers, major payment services and cryptocurrencies.
The slot collection is the most impressive one in terms of games, offering titles like Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, or Red Tiger. You also have access to classic table games and even live casino opportunities. Registering, making deposits, and withdrawing money won't pose too many problems either.
Pros
Intuitive and straightforward
Durable bonuses
Full casino experience
Stable platform
Cons
No mobile application
GoldenBet Casino - - £500 Bonus
Offering an impressive bonus of £500 for new users, GoldenBet Casino may seem relatively new compared to top players on the market. It has been established in 2022, but it managed to gain a good reputation within months only.
The registration is simple and straightforward, yet you don't need an account to take a look and explore the platform. Sports bets, multiple table games, and slots dominate the users' preferences, but mini games are just as varied.
Deposits can be made with most cards and major payment platforms, but GoldenBet also accepts more cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. While there are some spending limits, these caps are quite high, £7,500 per week or £15,000 per month.
Pros
Multiple languages
Quick withdrawals
Card deposits
User friendly experience
Cons
Card withdrawals not allowed
Gorilla Wins Casino - - £6000 Bonus + 175 Free Spins
Gorilla Wins Casino is famous for the monkey mascot and offers an experience similar to what you’d get in Las Vegas, with traditional slots, table games, video games and keno, among others. It’s only available through its official website, no apps.
Like other non UK casinos accepting UK players, it’s licensed in Curacao. Some of the top game developers in its portfolio include Parlay and Betsoft, with classics like Good Girl Bad Girl, The Slotfather and A Night in Paris.
The customer service is available 24 hours a day and the live chat feature is quite handy. There are more deposit and withdrawal options, while withdrawals normally take between one and seven days, depending on the option. The starting bonus gives you up to £6,000 and 175 free spins.
Pros
Superior 3D slots
Good selection of games
24/7 customer service
Secure website
Cons
No support over phone
Nine Casino - £450 Bonus + 250 Free Spins
Get ready for up to £450 and 250 free spins when you sign up with Nine Casino and make a deposit. Featuring games from providers like Betsoft, Nolimit City, Thunderkick, Habanero, Wazdan, and Yggdrasil Gaming, it offers an impressive selection, suitable for every player.
When it comes to slots, you can find classics like Sun of Egypt 2 or Fire Lightning, not to mention Swords of Khans. Then, you have numerous table games, video poker and live casino. Mobile gaming is doable too, yet Nine Casino doesn’t have an application.
Nine Casino is available in more languages and takes more currencies. It’s a front runner when it comes to deposit and withdrawal methods, some of the withdrawals being nearly instant. As for support, you have live chat and an email address.
Pros
Customer support in more languages
24/7 support
Many game providers
Quick withdrawals
Cons
Verification may take a few days
Rolletto Casino - £6000 Bonus
Rolletto Casino comes with a starting bonus of up to £6,000. It has a huge selection of games, boosting software from dozens of different providers. You’ll gain access to instant play games, sports, crypto and live casino options as well.
Deposit methods cover most cards, bank transfers, mobile payments, payment platforms, and crypto. Currencies cover the big ones only, and the same for cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals may have a pending time of up to five days, but they're usually much faster.
You can get in touch with the customer service by live chat or email. Other than that, this is one of the variety of casinos not on Gamstop that are licensed in Curacao. It scores fairly well on most review websites.
Pros
Amazing selection of games
24/7 live chat
Multiple deposit methods
Multilingual customer service representatives
Cons
Live chat could be slow at times
Golden Lion Casino - £6000 Bonus + 100 Free Spins
Available in English and French and licensed in Curacao, Golden Lion Casino is among the most reputable non UK casinos. It has been around since 2016 and offers access to both browser instant play games and a casino experience through a downloadable platform.
There are over 100 games to choose from. It’s not the most diverse selection, but at least you have the most popular games in the world. Table games, live games and keno are also among players’ favorites. Although it doesn’t have a mobile app, Golden Lion Casino has a mobile friendly website.
Deposits are accepted by cards, Neteller, Paysafecard and Skrill, but Bitcoin is also accepted. Withdrawals are similar, yet compared to other non UK casinos that accept UK players, they often take at least a week. The startup bonus is up to £6,000 and 100 free spins.
Pros
Features a live dealer
Instant games or downloadable platform
Live chat on a 24/7 basis
Convenient mobile casino
Cons
Withdrawals are quite slow
Betti Casino - 100% Deposit Bonus
Relatively new and operating since 2022, Betti Casino has quickly managed to become one of the top rated non UK casinos accepting UK players, mainly because of providing games from major software developers, such as Play’n GO, Microgaming and NetEnt, among others.
Video slots, table games and live casino games are among the popular choices among players. The website is available in English and German and is suitable for both desktop and mobile browsers due to perfect optimization.
It uses EUR only, so there might be some conversions for deposits. Crypto deposits are also accepted, while withdrawals can be over bank transfers and crypto only. They may take anything between an hour and three days. The startup bonus is 100% of your deposit.
Pros
No fees for deposits
Mobile friendly website
Crypto payments
Leading industry game providers
Cons
Not too many cash out options
Instaspin Casino - £1000 Bonus + 100 Free Spins
Don’t let the age fool you when you consider Instaspin Casino. Established in 2023 and licensed in Curacao, it’s one of the casinos not on Gamstop that bring together games from some of the world’s most reputable providers. There are more than 2,000 games and a nice bonus of up to £1,000 and 100 spins.
The casino is available on mobile devices as well. It takes deposits by cards, bank transfers, mobile pay, and payment platforms, but it also takes cryptocurrencies. There are quite a few different currencies to choose for your account. Withdrawals are not as varied and may take up to five days to complete.
Bonuses change on a regular basis and target both new and existing customers, so it's worth keeping an eye on promotions all the time. Email support is available round the clock, yet live chat is the most popular option for players despite not being available on a 24/7 basis.
Pros
Solid game providers
Takes cryptocurrencies
Live customer support
Straightforward interface
Cons
Live chat isn’t available all the time
Velobet Casino - £1000 Bonus + 100 Free Spins
Get ready for a £20 minimum deposit, withdrawal times of up to three days and bonuses that can reach £1,000, not to mention £500 reload bonuses. That’s what you should expect from Velobet Casino, one of the new non UK casinos out there boosting a license in Curacao.
The casino comes with a vast selection of games from reputable providers, while the registration is a matter of minutes only. There are no no-deposit bonuses, not to mention the lack of a mobile app. However, the casino is mobile optimized. It’s also available in seven different languages for now.
In terms of fun, you can explore sports bets, slots, jackpot games, table games, bingo, keno, you name it, chances are you’ll find it here. It supports most cards for deposits and withdrawals, as well as online payment platforms and cryptocurrencies.
Pros
Quick registration
Around 70 game providers
Good selection for payments
High quality live casino games
Cons
No no-deposit bonuses, yet this is quite common among non UK casinos that accept UK players
Benefits of using non UK casinos accepting UK players
There are quite a few reasons wherefore more and more Brits rely on non UK casinos, most of them having something to do with the possibility to enhance their overall casino experience.
No UKGC regulations
Casinos in the UK face very strict regulation from the UK Gambling Commission. The regulation is so strict that even legit online casinos may struggle at times to obtain or even retain their license. Since it keeps changing, retaining a license is a real challenge.
For this reason, more and more casinos choose licensing in other jurisdictions. They’ll still have to follow a set of strict rules regarding safety and financial services, but laws are not as strict as in the UK.
Furthermore, the UK Gambling Commission has limits regarding bonuses, not to mention payment options. Most non UK casinos don’t have to deal with this headache when licensed abroad.
No Gamstop restrictions
Gamstop allows excluding yourself from gambling if you think you have a problem. While you can exclude yourself from certain businesses only, you can also get banned over the whole industry.
If you’ve managed to overcome a problem and you’re ready to have a bit of fun with online casinos, you should know that removing yourself from this list is nearly impossible.
Gamstop can only operate in the UK. It’s a proprietary service. This means non UK casinos that accept UK players don’t have to abide by these absurd rules.
Sure, each casino should offer a self-exclusion service, but at the end of the day, you still want to have some sort of control over it.
Easy verification process
Verification in the UK is a nightmare, requiring all sorts of documents, including bills or proof of address, which some people may not have if there’s nothing in their name. Most non UK casinos will only require an email address to sign up.
Indeed, you may have to provide identification documents to prove you’re of legal age, but other than that, the verification is a breeze compared to the UKGC requirements.
Even if getting verified in the UK is doable, the process takes time.
Furthermore, many non UK casinos accepting UK players won’t even require a verification to play, but only before you withdraw money.
Better bonuses
The UKGC has stepped in and affected potential bonuses as well, bringing in numerous limitations. That’s why your bonuses with UK casinos are nothing compared to what you’ll get from a casino licensed in a different country.
Believe it or not, some of the welcome offers can easily reach four figure numbers, not to mention offers for existing players, such as cashback solutions or reload promotions.
More gaming options
A game developer not licensed by the UKGC can’t be featured in UK casinos, simple as that. Non UK casinos don’t have this restriction, meaning they can get games from developers from all over the world.
That’s why British casinos can barely offer a few hundred games, while non UK casinos offer thousands of alternatives.
Sure, international developers do need a license as well, but like non UK casinos, it can be obtained from a different country.
Most popular types of bonuses available in non UK casinos
Like British casinos, non UK casinos also provide a wide variety of bonuses. The difference is usually in their consistency. Not only are they much higher, but they’re likely to occur more often.
Welcome bonus
The welcome offer is suitable to new accounts. If you’re after a new casino, it should be one of your priorities as well, since every casino offers such a promotion. Most commonly, you’ll get a deposit bonus. Based on what you deposit, your bonus may vary.
For example, if you get a classic 100% deposit match up to £500, you’ll need to deposit £500 to get the maximum bonus.
No deposit bonus
Such bonuses aren’t very common, but you should still keep an eye on them. This means you’ll get a bonus as soon as you sign up. It offers good value for money because you don’t need to spend your own money.
More commonly, no deposit bonuses are given to existing customers on a regular basis. You may get a free bet, for example, or perhaps 10 free spins. Whatever the deal is, it will come with some terms and conditions as well.
Free spins
Free spins are given to random games, quite often new games from new developers. Either way, they’re excellent to try out a game before using your own money.
Cashback
Some non UK casinos that accept UK players can also provide cashback. Cashback is given to losses over a particular period of time, normally as a percentage. Requirements vary.
Loyalty bonus
The loyalty bonus is given to existing players. Some of them are given based on points, others based on total deposits, not to mention the overall time with a casino.
FAQs
Still undecided about non UK casinos?
Can Brits play on non UK casinos?
Absolutely. There are a bunch of non UK casinos accepting UK players, as well as from other countries. They are fully licensed in other countries and can offer impressive welcome offers for players. They’re perfectly legal as well, so there are no issues with the British laws.
Are non UK casinos that accept UK players registered with Gamstop?
No. Since they’re not licensed in the UK, they’re not registered with Gamstop either. Their licensing is based in other countries, so they have nothing to do with Gamstop. This means Gamstop restrictions don’t apply to such casinos.
Are there any problems with withdrawing money from non UK casinos?
Not at all. People from all over the world play in different online casinos. The withdrawal process is pretty much the same, just make sure you have one of the options, whether by card, bank transfer, crypto, or an online payment platform. Currency conversion fees may apply to your bank account though.
Are non UK casinos that accept UK players safe to use?
Absolutely. As long as a casino has an official license, feel free to check it. If it’s authentic, the respective casino is safe to use. Once licensed, a casino will have to meet certain criteria in terms of safety and security to operate.
Can I deposit British pounds in non UK casinos?
Most casinos accept GBP among their currencies, so there should be no conversion issues. If you end up in a casino that doesn’t take GBP, you can still deposit British pounds, yet you may face some conversion fees.
Are non UK casinos legal for British players?
Yes, they are. Just because they're licensed somewhere else, it doesn't mean they're illegal in the UK. They're easily accessible, too.
Final words
It’s easy to tell why more and more Brits choose non UK casinos for their playing experience. Not only do they feel less restricted, but being able to avoid the strict British regulations, casinos licensed in other countries are likely to offer better deals and promotions as well.
From deposit options and withdrawal limits to bonuses and promotions, casinos not on Gamstop clearly come with a wide variety of benefits.
Browsing non UK casinos that accept UK players will provide plenty of options. Some of them stand out in the crowd, whether because of the bonuses, rules, customer service, or deposit and withdrawal options.
Choosing the right casino is a matter of personal preferences, but it’s highly recommended to do your homework upfront.
