During our time using Secret Benefits, we tried a different approach and filtered our search to find sugar babies within a 10-mile radius. We came across a young woman who had a distinct appearance and a keen interest in traveling with a companion. Her profile caught our attention, and we sent her a message. To our delight, she responded quickly, and we engaged in an enjoyable conversation about her hobbies, which included nature, music, and having fun. Despite being much younger than us, our chat was both mature and engaging, and we continued to exchange messages on the platform for a few days.