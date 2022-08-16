Rounak Gulia, Top Indian Professional Wrestler Launches Her Own Supplement Brand To Help Athletes With Good Nutrition

Rounak Gulia, a Gurgaon-based professional wrestler is a perfect example that you can achieve anything if you really want to, no matter how challenging your life is. Despite having a tough childhood and being married early, Rounak has proved to be one of the top national-level athletes in India.

And now she's also working on nourishing other sportspersons of India. As a sportswoman, Rounak has always felt that sportspersons in our country lack nutrition. So she herself has turned into an entrepreneur by launching a supplement brand by the name Rapid Nutrition. Talking about the same, she said in a recent interview, "I always felt that athletes don’t get proper nutrition, as I was able to get so I wanted other athletes should also be provided with good nutrition. Through my fan following, I created more awareness about it and help athletes to get the right nutrition."

Rounak is a three times National medal holder, six-times state champion, and two-time Bharat Kesari winner. And she has achieved everything because of her talent and relentless support from her husband and in-laws. The sportswoman was raised by her uncle and aunt after her parents' demise. Although she didn't get the right support from them, her college sports teacher always encouraged her. Post-marriage, her new family motivated her to pursue her talent.

Rounak Gulia started vigorous training in 2017 to become a professional wrestler. In 2018, she went on to win the Bharat Kesari title and later won two bronze and one silver medal in the National Wrestling Tournament for three straight years. Recently she also became a part of a reality show India's Ultimate Warrior with Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jamwal.

Rounak took the nation by storm with her performance in the show and was awarded the title of star warrior. She was among the viewers' most favourite contestants, but unfortunately, she had to withdraw herself from the finals due to some serious knee injuries.

