How do you choose the right SEO agency for your business?

Choosing the right SEO agency for your business is essential for the best results. Choosing the wrong SEO agency can cost you your entire business and its reputation. So, consider the following aspects before hiring an SEO agency in Seattle, Washington.

1. Expertise

Expertise in the SEO field is undoubtedly one of the most essential qualifications an SEO agency should have. With high expertise comes high-quality work. Ensure your SEO agency is an expert in the following aspects.

SEO strategies and tactics

Latest PPC trends

Latest keyword trends

Search engine algorithms

You can ask for your agency’s portfolio of their previous work to check their claims. It is also advisable to consult with the company's previous customers to ensure the SEO strategies succeeded.

2. Comparison

Comparison is crucial before choosing an SEO agency in Seattle, Washington. The city hosts many SEO agencies with a solid clientele. So, comparing and contrasting a few of the best agencies is advisable.

The comparison gives you a clearer picture of the present best features, price, etc.. This helps you choose the best quality agency with the most righteous prices.

3. Overall Reputation

Reputation is vital when it comes to partnering with an SEO agency. Partnering with a well-reputed SEO agency can itself be a promotion for your business. However, partnering with an ill-reputed agency can affect the credibility of your business.

Ensuring the SEO agency's reputation in the client business field is also essential. Because some agencies might excel in specific fields and not in others. So, make sure that the agency that you are choosing has been an active part of the concerned industry.

4. Customer Service

When choosing an SEO agency for your business, make sure to choose one with excellent customer service. As a business owner, you must constantly contact the SEO agency. So, it is essential for the agency to have professional, polite, and responsive customer service.

The customer service team should also be appropriately trained to answer the client's concerns and queries. There should also be multiple ways to contact the SEO agency's customer service team to ensure 24/7 availability.

Puget Sound IT Consulting: Your Go-To SEO Agency in Seattle, Washington

Puget Sound IT Consulting is undoubtedly the best SEO company Seattle, Washington. The agency hosts a group of professional IT consultants specializing in providing effective IT solutions to businesses. The agency identifies the competition faced by companies in the digital world. So, they provide their clients with affordable yet highly effective strategies and solutions.

Puget Sound IT Consulting: An Overview

Puget Sound IT Consulting has decades of experience in digital marketing and search engine optimization Seattle. They have been providing advanced IT solutions to businesses across the globe for a while now. Although Puget Sound IT Consulting has an active presence worldwide, they mainly focus on customers in and around Seattle, Washington.

From a highly skilled core team to impressive customer experience, there are many reasons why Puget Sound IT Consulting stands out from its counterparts. The agency is currently up and running in over 15 countries worldwide.

Across the 15 countries in which they currently function, Puget Sound IT Consulting has over 23,000 satisfied customers. The highlight of Puget is its customized solutions and high expertise in local and international SEO trends.

Unlike a regular SEO agency, Puget Sound IT Consulting focuses on creating long-term client partnerships. So, they follow up with their clients even after their partnership tenure.

Puget Sound IT Consulting: Features

Puget Sound IT Consulting is widely popular for its customer-friendly features. Some of them are as follows.

Guaranteed results

Services are available across 15+ countries.

Provides customized solutions

Focuses on client satisfaction

Deep keyword research

Responsive and professional customer care team

Multiple contact options

Active social media presence

Easy-to-use website

Puget Sound IT Consulting: Services

As mentioned, Puget Sound IT Consulting offers a great variety of services for its customers. Some of the most popular services from Puget Sound IT Consulting are as follows.

Search engine optimization

Web design and development

IT consulting services

Backlinking services

Public relations

Puget Sound IT Consulting has conveniently categorized all its services into two categories. They are mentioned below.

1. IT Services

2. Digital Marketing

Under the two above categories, there are a total of six main subservices present. Each of these services is highly popular and has a significant client following. There are also many more services available under both the main categories. The section below explores all the services available at Puget Sound IT Consulting.

1. IT Services

Managed IT Services

Under the managed IT services category, Puget Sound IT Consulting offers comprehensive IT services required for a business. Customers can choose to partner with Puget Sound IT Consulting to avail of their high-quality IT services.

Puget Sound IT Consulting offers a complete IT infrastructure for a business under this service category. The agency's IT team will partner with the business's existing IT team to ensure a flawless run.

IT Consulting

At Puget Sound IT Consulting, customers can avail of various IT consultation services. The agency has a group of trained IT professionals who are keen to help build businesses. From web design to testing, there is simply nothing that the agency does not offer under this category.

Some of the most popular services available under this category are as follows.

Web design and development

QA and multi-stage testing

Mobile development

UI or UX design

The IT consultation services are all carried out by a dedicated team at Puget Sound IT Consulting. This skilled team carries out audits and monitors the effectiveness of the solutions they have suggested or implemented.

Most solutions offered under this category are advanced and modern. There are three pricing packages available for IT consultation services. They are as follows.

Basic plan

Economy plan

Premium plan

2. Digital Marketing

Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Optimization services are some essential services available at Puget Sound IT Consulting. The agency helps boost the reputation of any business online through advanced SEO strategies. The agency has a proven record of companies that have increased their number of customers through Puget's SEO strategies.

Puget Sound IT Consulting's SEO services involve the following services.

Primary SEO Services (Keyword research, technical SEO, on-page optimization, etc.)

Link Building (Reputable backlinks to boost search engine rankings)

PPC Management (Runs pay-per-click campaigns for target customers)

Social Media Management (Helps create a following on social media pages)

The SEO services at Puget Sound IT Consulting are highly comprehensive. Customers can have tailor-made solutions from the agency for their SEO requirements. Puget Sound IT Consulting only uses advanced tools and technology for SEO services to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

Affiliate Partnership Program

The Puget Sound IT Consulting affiliate partnership program is particularly useful for customers with a website with 60+ domain authority. The program helps the customers to gain additional income through their existing website.

The agency offers affiliate content for websites that are in the affiliate program. The revenue generated through the affiliate content is split equally between the agency and the website. The website owner gets an extra income source without engaging in any kind of extra work.

Once Puget Sound IT Consulting partners with a website for an affiliate program, the agency will properly monitor and maintain the traffic flow from and to the website. They make sure that the organic traffic is on the rising end.

Website Design and Development

Innovative and user-friendly websites are the keys to success for online businesses. At Puget Sound IT Consulting, customers can get their website custom-made under the guidance of the top minds of IT.

The agency specializes in creating websites that reflect the business' identity. The website design and development at Puget Sound IT Consulting proceeds through the following steps.

First consultation

Website Designing

Website development

Website testing

Final launch

From very basic websites to full-fledged e-commerce websites, Puget Sound IT Consulting offers design and development services for all kinds of businesses. The agency also ensures that the websites are SEO-optimized for the best results.

Public Relations

Puget Sound IT Consulting has a dedicated PR service wing to leverage the sales of its customer websites. It is indeed an award-winning category of service at Puget Sound IT Consulting. The agency develops various marketing strategies for its customers and executes them through reputed media houses.

Puget Sound IT Consulting collaborates with many media, celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, etc. They use these contacts to promote their clients' businesses. Some of the press and publications where the promotions from Puget are regularly featured are as follows.

Forbes

Business Insider

Entrepreneur

HuffPost

Reuters

Bloomberg

BuzzFeed

Yahoo News, etc.

Final Wrap

About 61% of global businesses depend on SEO agencies for their digital marketing and IT requirements. In Seattle, Washington, all established and upcoming companies resort to SEO agencies to grow their sales and business. Among the many existing SEO Seattle agencies, Puget Sound IT Consulting excels with its attention to customer-friendly services. It acts as a one-stop solution for all the SEO needs of a business. The highlight of the agency is that it can be depended on to avail SEO services for any company from any industry. The agency's dedicated team offers services under categories like IT consultation and digital marketing.

FAQs

1. What are the primary services offered by an SEO company?

The primary services offered by an SEO company are SEO audits and different kinds of optimizations. The optimizations include on-page, off-page, technical, etc. Monitoring the website and reporting are also some basic services available from an SEO company. Some SEO companies also provide advanced services like testing, strategy development, advanced tracking, etc., for their clients.

2. Which is the best SEO agency in Seattle, Washington?

The best SEO agency in Seattle, Washington, is Puget Sound IT Consulting. The agency has decades of experience in the field of SEO. They are the proud marketing partner of a number of reputed businesses and brands. Their marketing features and campaigns have repeatedly appeared in reputable media houses like Forbes, Reuters, Business Insider, and many more. Puget Sound IT Consulting offers digital marketing and IT consultation services for customers.

3. What marketing metrics can an SEO agency improve?

The marketing metrics an SEO agency can improve include search engine rankings, organic traffic, etc. It can also impact engagement metrics, organic conversion metrics, etc. The engagement metrics are monitored by analyzing the time spent by a user on a website. An improvement in all these metrics indicates a growth in business and sales.

4. What are the different payment structues that SEO agencies usually use?

The different payment structures that SEO agencies usually use are hourly, project-based, performance-based, and flat rate. In the hourly structure, the agency has to be paid based on the number of hours they have worked. In a project-based structure, a fixed fee will be charged for a fixed-sized project. A performance-based payment structure entirely depends on the result of a campaign. A flat rate stands for a fixed price that will be charged every week or month.