Pet Food Brand Benny’s Bowl Secures $ 300K In Pre-Seed Funding

Benny’s Bowl – India’s fastest growing fresh pet food company has recently acquired $ 300K in a pre-seed round led by Ashish Hemrajani (CEO of BookMyShow). The investment round also saw participation from other marquee investors–HareshChawla, Japan Angel Fund, BT's Inc Japan, Rajesh Sawhney and other HNIs.

Benny's Bowl prepares fresh food using 100% real ingredients without any preservatives and artificial additives. To ensure dogs eat fresh and healthy food, the company uses retort technology for food packaging, the same technology used to pack food for astronauts. The technology locks the freshness for upto 2 years without the use of any preservatives or refrigeration.

With the acquired funds, Benny’s Bowl plans to bring innovation in the product line and build awareness about how fresh food can improve the pet's lifespan and quality of life.

Commenting on the company’s ideology, Akshay Gupta the co-founderof Benny’s Bowl said, “We believe that our pets also deserve to eat fresh and healthy food just like we humans do, with Benny's Bowl we aim to simplify feeding fresh food to our pets and improve the quality of life and lifespan of our pets.”

Delighted with the investment participation, Rajesh Sawhney said, “Indian pet food market is growing at a fast pace. Since people have become more conscious about their pet’s health and are open to exploringa variety of healthy food, Benny’s Bowl is projected to hold a massive share in the market. We look forward to Benny’s Bowl witnessingexponential growth in the coming years.”

Presently, Benny’s Bowl has exclusive recipes made for vegetarian and non-vegetarian families and deliver pan India. Each recipe is rich in protein and other nutrients including iron, calcium, vitamins, Omega-3 and other fatty acids. In the coming 6 months, the company plans to expand its product line and add 5 more recipes to be made available across India along with a range of freshly made meal toppers & treats.

Founded in August 2021 by Akshay Gupta who is also the founder of India's largest pet festival Pet Fed (limca book of record-holder) and also an investor in Flying Fur - India's largest chain of pet-grooming vans (recently featured on Shark Tank), Benny’s Bowl pet food is complete and balanced, formulated by experienced nutritionists.

The company’s co-founder - Aashna Jain contributed immensely in creating the recipes for Benny’s Bowl with the help of certified nutritionist. She has a strong background in the pet industry and has also co-founded Pet Fed - India’s Biggest Pet Festival.



