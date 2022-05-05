On this mother's day, these doctors sparked a ray of hope for mothers-to-be

Mother’s Day is a celebration of motherhood held on May 8 to recognize a mother's contributions and unconditional love. Mothers of all generations have worked hard to make everyone happy without their efforts being noticed.

On this Mother’s Day, these renowned doctors have shared their advices that have helped many women to achieve the ‘Gift of Being a Mother’. These doctors have an absolute dedication to create a happy family for every woman who wants to be a mother.

Dr. Anshika Lekhi - Gynecologist and IVF Specialist, Gurgaon

Being a mother is the toughest job on earth, yet the most amazing experience. I am a mother to two naughty girls, who embark on me with something new every day. It’s my proud privilege as an IVF specialist that I am able to bring this same experience of motherhood to the lives of others too. I feel thankful to God with every pregnancy that I give that I become the path to bring the missing ingredient of motherhood or parenthood into their lives. “Every woman has the right to become a mother, and she deserves that”. Motherhood is a wonderful chapter of womanhood. People say mothers are weak. We are not. It’s our biggest strength. Cherish the beauty of motherhood on this Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day!

Dr. Pooja Chaudhry Thukral, Associate Director - Cloud Nine Hospital (Obs & Gynae), Faridabad, MBBS (Gold Medalist), MD, DNB, MRCOG

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this year I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity to bring life to this world. Being a second-generation Gynecologist my mom being one too was a boon for me. There is nothing else that I ever would want to do in this life as a professional.

Advice for those planning to conceive or those who are pregnant is 'Eat Pray & Love'

Eat - healthy and nourishing food. It's your body and your baby is your responsibility.

Pray- Seek divine intervention to bless you and your family with a healthy offspring. Let's give up on Ladka hai ya Ladki!

Love- Be in love with the life inside you and those around you. Life is too short to complaint.

Dr Pallavi Vasal, Director – Obstetrics & Gynecology, W Pratisksha Hospital, Gurgaon, MBBS, DGO (Gold Medalist), MRCOG (London), FMAS

When a woman is planning her pregnancy, she has a lot of responsibilities on her shoulders for the health and well-being of herself and her child. An expectant mother is recommended to follow certain rules. These include– Giving up of smoking, alcohol & substance abuse.

Taking necessary Health Supplements like Folic acid.

Optimization of pre-existing health issues like Obesity, High blood pressure, thyroid disorders, anemia & diabetes.

Ensure timely vaccination of covid, flu, rubella, chicken pox & hepatitis before conceiving.

So, it is advised to meet with a gynecologist pre-conceptionally (even before conceiving). A healthy mind lives in a healthy body, and a healthy baby grows inside a healthy mother.

Dr. Nitisha Lath -MBBS, MS (Obs Gynae), FRM, Gynecologist and IVF Specialist, Jaipur

Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely ladies out there! You all are the most precious and powerful beings with the ability to create and nurture the human race forward.

"Motherhood is a choice and every woman has the right to choose."

Every woman has a desire to become a mother one day, but not all are lucky enough to conceive naturally as and when they want to. Do not get disheartened or lose hope, as there is a ray of sunshine at the end of the tunnel. With the emerging advances in the field of medicine and with patience, all such infertile women can fulfil their dreams.

So I hope that God gives every woman the second life of being a mother. I wish you all days full of giggles and smiles. Be strong, resilient, empathetic and a nurturer.

Mansi Dhingra - Consultant at Narika Women’s Health Clinic, Lucknow

Motherhood is a beautiful journey but at the same time, it can be overwhelming. Pregnancy is a physical and psychological roller coaster ride. However, the latter is often neglected. As gynecologist, we often witness a mother’s resilience and strength on a daily basis. We at Narika, stress on a woman’s mental health during pregnancy and in the postpartum period as much as her physical wellbeing. Thus enabling her to truly embrace this wonderful journey. This Mother’s Day let us celebrate a mother’s grit, appreciate all that they do for us and make them feel truly special.

Mother’s day is a joyous occasion for all the women irrespective of their role. Due to the increasing competition in the modern world and unhealthy lifestyle, many women couldn’t pay attention on starting their own family. These expert advices, on this mother’s day, will surely encourage you to not lose hope – “because motherhood is a beautiful journey”

.Happy Mother’s Day to all the women!!

