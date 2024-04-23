Stanley Cup Playoff Seedings

For those who need a refresher course into how the NHL playoff seedings work, here you are:

The top three teams from each division snag automatic spots.

For the wild card slots, each conference gets two. These are made up of the next best-performing teams in respective conferences.

The best division winner in each conference goes head to head with the second wild card team while the other division champion takes on the first wild card team

Finally, the teams who finished in 2nd and 3rd place in each division face off against each other in the first round.

Stanley Cup Odds, Favorites, and Probabilities

Let’s turn our attention to the favorite odds to win the Stanley Cup and the probabilities of lifting the cup in June for each of the top 5 favorites, including a brief analysis of each team.

Florida Panthers

The Eastern Conference champs are on a roll, surpassing Boston to claim the top spots in the Atlantic Division and NHL standings. The Panthers made some big moves at the trade deadline, bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko and Kyle Okposo to add firepower to their already-stacked lineup.

Under the guidance of seasoned coach Paul Maurice, Florida has dealt with key injuries to defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, while still boasting a strong offense led by Barkov, Tkachuk, Reinhart, Bennett, Verhaeghe, and more.

The big question mark hangs over their goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky, and his consistency. If "Bob" can stay solid, the Panthers, armed with offensive prowess and playoff experience, could very well emerge as the top Eastern team once again.

The Panthers are currently co-favorites to win the 2024 Stanley Cup alongside the Carolina Hurricanes. Their average odds to win stand at +667, giving them a 13% implied probability of hoisting Lord Stanley.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Canes are proving once again to be one of the toughest teams in the NHL to score against. General manager Don Waddell took action to address the team's offensive struggles by acquiring Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel, both former Stanley Cup champions, before the trade deadline. Carolina's offense has struggled in the playoffs for the past five years, so these moves were crucial.

With Kuznetsov and Guentzel joining Sebastian Aho and a healthy Andrei Svechnikov, the Canes now boast a strong offensive lineup. Combined with their solid defense and talented goalies Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina is shaping up to be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup

With an average odds of +667, they also have a 13% chance of winning the championship.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers bounced back from a rough start to become among the leading contenders for the Stanley Cup. With star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the charge, Edmonton's offense is always formidable. Their impressive 16-game win streak in January has pretty much guaranteed them a spot in the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference.

The Oilers are among the favorites to win this year’s Stanley Cup. Although they had a rough start to the season, their odds have improved, and they remain strong contenders. The Oilers have average odds of +750, giving them a 12.5% implied probability of winning the cup.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have the 3rd best odds to win the Stanley Cup. These odds reflect their status as one of the NHL’s most complete teams, with key players like Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, and Nathan MacKinnon. They have average odds of 800+ giving them an implied probability of 11.11%. The Avs are many experts' best bet to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are also in the mix, with odds of 750+ that put them among the top contenders. The Stars have a solid playoff record, making it to the NHL's final four twice in the last four seasons. They're dedicated to Coach Peter DeBoer's defense-first strategy, which has been successful in guiding teams to the Cup Final in the past. However, they've fallen short of winning the championship.

The big question now is whether Dallas can overcome this hurdle and clinch the trophy, which hasn't been seen in Texas since 1999.

Final Say: The Best Betting Site to Find NHL Playoff Odds

When it comes to finding the best NHL playoff odds, we found BetOnline to be the best sportsbook for both casual and hardcore hockey bettors. BetOnline has been viewed as one of the best sportsbooks for some time now, and with a superb probs builder, a fantastic user-friendly UX design, great ongoing promotions, and fun, innovative contests to keep things fresh and fun, fanatics looking for NHL playoff odds should look no further than BetOnline.

Frequently Asked Questions About NHL Playoff Odds

Which Sportsbook has the best NHL Playoff Odds?

After scouring the internet to find where bettors can get the best NHL Playoff Odds, we believe BetOnline has the best Stanley Cup odds for 2024

How Many Teams Are In The NHL Playoffs?

The NHL playoffs feature a total of 16 teams competing for the coveted Stanley Cup. These teams are divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Each conference has its own set of matchups, with the top-seeded teams facing off against wild-card entries.

Who Are The Current Stanley Cup Champions?

The current Stanley Cup champions are the Vegas Golden Knights, who were coached by Bruce Cassidy. They beat the Florida Panthers over 5 games with a score of 4-1.

When Will The Stanley Cup Final Be Played?

The Stanley Cup 2024 will start with the NHL playoffs 2024 commencing on April 20, 2024, and will conclude no later than the 24th of June 2024.