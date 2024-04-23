As we quickly approach the 2024 NHL playoffs, casual and hardcore sports betting fanatics will be searching to see where they can find the best NHL playoff odds. Well, we’ve done the hard work for you and scoured the internet for the top 10 sportsbooks with the best Stanley Cup odds. In our opinion, BetOnline provides the best NHL odds.
Did the Sabres have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup this year before they fell out of contention? How are the Red Wings playoff chances for 2024? Read on to find out the latest probabilities, odds and Stanley Cup predictions for the NHL 2024.
Top 10 NHL Betting Sites with the Best Stanley Cup Odds
BetOnline - Best Sportsbook for NHL Odds
BetUS - Best Site for NHL Analysis
Lucky Block - Best Pick for Mobile Bettors
Everygame - Fun Ongoing Promotions and Bonuses
MyBookie - Best Site for Latest NHL Playoffs News
BUSR - Best Sports Welcome Bonus
Mega Dice - Best Offshore Sportsbook
XBet - Most Comprehensive Help Center
Bovada - Lowest Wagering Requirement
Sportsbetting.ag - Best Pick for Crypto- Specific Bonuses
Top NHL Sportsbooks Reviewed
Ready to step into the thrilling world of NHL betting? Dive into our comprehensive reviews of the top sportsbooks, where we break down the best options for hockey enthusiasts and help you make informed betting decisions.
#1. BetOnline - Best Sportsbook for NHL Odds
For US bettors looking for the best sportsbook for NHL playoff odds, look no further than BetOnline. Along with the best Stanley Cup odds, BetOnline has an outstanding UX design, brilliant ongoing promotions, and enticing sports betting contests. It is also one of the most experienced sportsbooks on the market
Sports Welcome Bonus at BetOnline
As for the sports welcome bonus at BetOnline, new users can score a 50% sports welcome bonus up to $1000 on their first deposit upon sign-up. Just use the promo code BET1000 to claim this bonus. Just in time to use on the NHL playoffs 2024.
The minimum deposit amount to claim the bonus is $55, but has a low wagering requirement of 10x. This bonus is also unavailable for deposits via Skrill and Neteller.
BetOnline NHL Odds To Win The Cup
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+550
New York Rangers
+600
Edmonton Oilers
+700
Dallas Stars
+750
Florida Panthers
+750
Colorado Avalanche
+1200
Boston Bruins
+1100
Vegas Golden Knights
+2000
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2000
Vancouver Canucks
+1100
Winnipeg Jets
+1400
Tampa Bay Lightning
+4000
Los Angeles Kings
+3300
Nashville Predators
+5000
New York Islanders
+10000
Washington Capitals
+30000
#2. BetUS - Best Site for NHL Analysis
To make the most informed bets of the NHL playoffs, BetUS is a top choice. This sportsbook provides the best insights and analysis on everything from the latest team news and form to the odds and probabilities. BetUS TV will keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know to make correct Stanley Cup predictions.
Sports Welcome Bonus at BetUS
New players to BetUS can avail of several sign-up offers;
By using the promo code JOIN125, new users can claim a 100% sports bonus up to $2500 on your first 3 deposits, with a 10x rollover.
By using the promo code JOIN200, new players can claim a 150% crypto sports bonus up to $3750, with a 15x rollover. This bonus has a minimum deposit of $100
By using the promo code 10CASH, new players can claim a 10% cash bonus (+20% casino bonus) up to a $2500 deposit. 3x rollover is required to claim the 10% cash bonus.
BetUS NHL Odds To Win The Cup*
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+550
Dallas Stars
+800
Edmonton Oilers
+700
Florida Panthers
+650
Colorado Avalanche
+850
New York Rangers
+800
Boston Bruins
+900
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2000
Vancouver Canucks
+1500
Winnipeg Jets
+1800
Tampa Bay Lightning
+2500
Los Angeles Kings
+2500
Nashville Predators
+3500
New York Islanders
+7500
Washington Capitals
+15000
* general odds
#3. Lucky Block - Best Pick for Mobile Bettors
If you find yourself looking for the latest NHL playoff odds at the go, Lucky Block is a perfect sports book for you. Since this site is partnered with Telegram, players are able to wager on the latest NHL games via the messaging app. Talk about convenience. To top it off, Lucky Block has one of the easiest and friendliest UX design and the most attractive welcome bonus on the market.
Sports Welcome Bonus at Lucky Block
There is no specific welcome sports bonus. However, new players can qualify for a 200% welcome bonus up to €25,000 (or $ equivalent). This includes 50 free spins for the casino. The bonus is paid in 10 installments with a maximum amount of €25,000 to those who deposit €12,500. To qualify for this bonus, players must deposit a minimum of at least €20. Every time players wager their initial deposit 6x, 10% of the bonus is released.
Lucky Block NHL Odds To Win The Cup
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+555
Edmonton Oilers
+745
Florida Panthers
+635
Colorado Avalanche
+1260
Dallas Stars
+835
New York Rangers
+715
Boston Bruins
+970
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Vancouver Canucks
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2480
Winnipeg Jets
+1310
Tampa Bay Lightning
+4000
Los Angeles Kings
+2900
Nashville Predators
+5300
New York Islanders
+8600
Washington Capitals
+19400
#4. Everygame - Fun Ongoing Promotions and Bonuses
For bonus hunters searching for the best NHL playoff odds, Everygame is the choice for you. There are ongoing promotions for all different kinds of sports at this sportsbook. Aside from the $200 sign up bonus offer, there are a heap of parlay bet promotions, special SMS promotions, and a refer a friend bonus. There are also special contests for MLB, Tennis, and Basketball where players have the chances to win huge cash prizes.
Sports Welcome Bonus at Everygame
Newcomers can enjoy a 50% bonus, up to $200, on their initial deposit by using the code WELCOME200 upon sign-up. After creating an account and depositing funds through various payment methods, simply enter the bonus code to activate this generous offer. Remember to place your wagers wisely, as the deposit and bonus amounts are subject to an 8x rollover requirement at minimum odds of -200 (1.5). With a maximum of $200 per bet counting towards the rollover, bettors can dive into NHL betting action and make the most of their bankroll.
Everygame NHL Odds To Win The Cup*
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+550
Dallas Stars
+800
Edmonton Oilers
+700
Florida Panthers
+650
Colorado Avalanche
+850
New York Rangers
+800
Boston Bruins
+900
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2000
Vancouver Canucks
+1500
Winnipeg Jets
+1800
Tampa Bay Lightning
+2500
Los Angeles Kings
+2500
Nashville Predators
+3500
New York Islanders
+7500
Washington Capitals
+15000
* general odds
#5. MyBookie - Best Site for Latest NHL Playoffs News
If you’re looking for a sportsbook that has informative news articles about the latest NHL action, Mybookie is a perfect betting destination. Mybookie is a great resource to make well informed bets thanks to some very well written and engaging articles. Even if you’re taking a betting break, it is a great site to visit for you daily sporting news. These incorporate a huge range of sports including NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, Soccer, UFC, and E-sports.
Sports Welcome Bonus at MyBookie
Players who sign up to Mybookie can claim a 50% matched deposit welcome bonus up to $1000, which includes a $10 casino chip. There is a 10x rollover requirement for this bonus. On top of this there is a 10% match deposit up to $200 cash bonus. This is perfect if you fancy a smaller bonus with a lower rollover (1x) and a shorter commitment.
MyBookie NHL Odds To Win The Cup*
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+550
Dallas Stars
+800
Edmonton Oilers
+700
Florida Panthers
+650
Colorado Avalanche
+850
New York Rangers
+800
Boston Bruins
+900
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2000
Vancouver Canucks
+1500
Winnipeg Jets
+1800
Tampa Bay Lightning
+2500
Los Angeles Kings
+2500
Nashville Predators
+3500
New York Islanders
+7500
Washington Capitals
+15000
* general odds
#6. BUSR - Best Sports Welcome Bonus
For those of you searching for the best welcome bonus, BUSR has the best sign-up promotion on our list. Players can get a 100% sports free bonus of up to $2,500. Add this to some outstanding features such as a huge range of other ongoing promotions, a dedicated racebook, a simple and efficient UX design, and a comprehensive help center, and BUSR comes out as a top notch sportsbook.
Sports Welcome Bonus at BUSR
As we stated, BUSR has the best welcome bonus for new players. To claim this eye-watering bonus, new players need to create an account and make a minimum deposit of $100, along with the promo code SPORTS100FP. The rollover requirement is 25x and can be used for NHL playoff bets. Other promotions include a referral bonus up $250, sports crypto bonus up to $1000, a $500 bonus for every $100 deposit, and a $150 racebook bonus.
BUSR NHL Odds To Win The Cup
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+550
Florida Panthers
+640
Edmonton Oilers
+740
Dallas Stars
+840
Colorado Avalanche
+1250
New York Rangers
+720
Boston Bruins
+970
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2500
Vancouver Canucks
+1200
Winnipeg Jets
+1300
Tampa Bay Lightning
+4000
Los Angeles Kings
+2900
Nashville Predators
+5200
New York Islanders
+8500
Washington Capitals
+20000
#7. Mega Dice - Best Offshore Sportsbook
Some of you more hardcore sports bettors may be looking for better odds at overseas bookmakers. Mega Dice is one of the best offshore sportsbooks for those of you looking for more private betting and a site where you might get better bonuses and odds. This is also a perfect bookmaker for those who like to wager in crypto, with Bitcoin bonuses tied to the welcome bonus.
Sports Welcome Bonus at Mega Dice
In terms of welcome bonus, Mega Dice doesn’t disappoint. When you sign up to Mega Dice a 200% bonus up to 1BTC is waiting for you, along with 50 free spins and a sports free bet. To qualify for this bonus, you must create a new account at Mega Dice, ‘opt in’ for the bonus, and make a first-time deposit of at least €20 (or $ equivalent). Then, every time you wager your initial deposit 6x, 10% of the bonus is released. For example, if you deposit $100, you will receive your free sports bet and for every $600 wagered, you will be credited with $20.
Mega Dice NHL Odds To Win The Cup
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+555
Edmonton Oilers
+745
Florida Panthers
+635
Colorado Avalanche
+1260
Dallas Stars
+835
New York Rangers
+715
Boston Bruins
+970
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Vancouver Canucks
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2480
Winnipeg Jets
+1310
Tampa Bay Lightning
+4000
Los Angeles Kings
+2900
Nashville Predators
+5300
New York Islanders
+8600
Washington Capitals
+19400
#8. XBet - Most Comprehensive Help Center
For bettors who like peace of mind by having a comprehensive help center on hand should you have concerns, XBet is the choice for you for NHL playoff odds. When you reach XBet, you will find a small plus symbol on a orange button on the bottom right corner of the landing page, this will bring you to a huge array of articles which covering a range of topics, from questions on rollover and payouts to ones about the different contests and bonuses & promotions.
Sports Welcome Bonus at XBet
There is a tasty welcome bonus awaiting players at Xbet. Players who sign up can get a 50% sports bonus up to $500 + a $10 casino chip. With a low rollover of 7x, this is a perfect bonus for those who place bets casually and only intend placing wagers of the hockey playoffs. Other promotions include a reload bonus up to $250 sports reload bonus, and a 7% rebate at the racebook.
XBet NHL Odds To Win The Cup
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+560
Florida Panthers
+720
Colorado Avalanche
+790
Dallas Stars
+840
Edmonton Oilers
+740
New York Rangers
+790
Boston Bruins
+950
Vegas Golden Knights
+1175
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2300
Vancouver Canucks
+1425
Winnipeg Jets
+1725
Tampa Bay Lightning
+2300
Los Angeles Kings
+2900
Nashville Predators
+3600
New York Islanders
+8500
Washington Capitals
+15000
#9. Bovada - Lowest Wagering Requirement for Bonuses
For bonus hunters looking for a sign-up reward that goes the extra buck, Bovada is the sportsbook with the lowest wagering requirement we came across on our cyber travels. The sports welcome bonuses have a wagering requirement of only 5x. This goes for the $750 crypto welcome bonus and the $250 fiat welcome bonus. With this, live betting odds on a whole host of sports including live NHL playoff odds, and a simple and easy UX design, Bovada thoroughly deserves a spot on our list of sites to find the best NHL playoff odds.
Sports Welcome Bonus at Bovada
There are two welcome bonuses for sports betting at Bovada. One is a crypto welcome bonus with a 75% match bonus up to $750 on the first deposit. To claim this bonus, new players must use the promo code BTCSWB750. Also to qualify, players must wager in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin or USDT. There is no mention of a minimum deposit amount on site.
The second bonus players can avail of is a 50% natch bonus up to $250 on their first deposit. Players can claim this bonus without needing any promo code. As mentioned above, both sports welcome bonuses have a low wagering rollover of 5x making it very realistic to get the full bonus amount.
Bovada NHL Odds To Win The Cup*
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+550
Dallas Stars
+800
Edmonton Oilers
+700
Florida Panthers
+650
Colorado Avalanche
+850
New York Rangers
+800
Boston Bruins
+900
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2000
Vancouver Canucks
+1500
Winnipeg Jets
+1800
Tampa Bay Lightning
+2500
Los Angeles Kings
+2500
Nashville Predators
+3500
New York Islanders
+7500
Washington Capitals
+15000
* general odds
#10. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Pick for Crypto- Specific Bonuses
Capping off our list of the best sports betting sites for NHL playoff odds is one for the crypto lovers who enjoy a good bonus. Among all the crypto-friendly sites we’ve visited and played out during our research process, Sportsbetting.ag has the most attractive crypto-specific welcome bonus. The site has also recently undergone a facelift, making it even easier to navigate. This makes it a pleasant betting experience when wagering on NHL games and looking up the latest NHL playoff odds.
Sports Welcome Bonus at Sportsbetting.ag
New players can avail of a generous 100% crypto welcome bonus on their first deposit by using the promocode 100CRYPTO. This 100% Bonus is only valid on first-time deposits using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or either of the accepted cryptocurrencies available in the Cashier, and can only be claimed once. There is a 14x rollover requirement, which is quite low. The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is $20.
Sportsbetting.ag NHL Odds To Win The Cup
Team
Odds
Carolina Hurricanes
+550
Dallas Stars
+750
Edmonton Oilers
+700
Florida Panthers
+600
Colorado Avalanche
+1200
New York Rangers
+600
Boston Bruins
+1100
Vegas Golden Knights
+1200
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2000
Vancouver Canucks
+1100
Winnipeg Jets
+1400
Tampa Bay Lightning
+4000
Los Angeles Kings
+3300
Nashville Predators
+5000
New York Islanders
+10000
Washington Capitals
+15000
NHL Playoffs: Latest Results (Round 1 - Game 1)
Game 1: Results
(1) Islanders vs Hurricanes (3)
(1) Leafs vs Bruins (5)
(2) Lightning vs. Panthers (3)
(1) Capitals vs. Rangers (4)
(6) Avalanche vs.Jets (7)
(2) Predators vs. Canucks (4)
(3) Stars vs Knights (4)
(4) Kings vs Oilers (7)
How to Place Online Bets on the NHL?
If you’re a newbie to sports betting, you might be wondering how to place a bet on the NHL hockey playoffs. Or perhaps you just need a refresher. Here is a straightforward step-by-step guide on how to place bets on NHL games.
Sign Up for a Sportsbook
Begin by creating an account with one of the top NHL betting sites. You can do this by following the link from our list above process. We only include sportsbooks with the best NHL playoff odds, sites that are licensed and reputable, and have fantastic welcome bonuses.
Once you’ve followed the link, enter your details to create a new sportsbook account.
Explore NHL Betting Markets
Once your account is active, navigate to the sports section and select Ice Hockey or NHL.
Browse through the available matchups and markets related to the NHL. These may include moneyline bets, puck line bets, over-under bets, and more.
Place Your Bet
Choose the type of bet you want to place (moneyline, puck line, etc.).
Enter the dollar amount you wish to wager.
Click “Submit Bet” to confirm your bet.
Stay Informed
Remember to keep an eye on NHL playoff odds and Stanley Cup predictions. Also, it’s recommended to follow the latest NHL news, player stats, and team trends to make informed decisions. Sportsbooks like BetUS and MyBookie are the best sites for the latest news and analysis to keep on top of odds and probabilities.
Best Bets to Place on The Hockey Playoffs
For casual and new sports bettors, the different types of betting markets for NHL playoff odds may be confusing. Here we will explain the different types of bets and the best ones to place on NHL games.
Moneyline Bets
Predict the outright winner of a game. Look for favorable odds on teams with strong playoff chances, like the Buffalo Sabres or the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Keep an eye on NHL odds and recent team performances. The Stanley Cup predictions and analysis from top sportsbooks can also provide insights.
Puck Line Bets
Bet on whether a team will win by a certain margin (usually 1.5 goals). Teams like the Detroit Red Wings may be good choices for puck line bets.
Analyze player injuries, goalie form, and recent head-to-head matchups.
Over-Under Bets
Predict whether the total goals scored in a game will be over or under a specified number. Remember to check the playoff probabilities and recent trends to increase your chances with an over-under bet.
Teams with high-scoring offenses, like the Minnesota Wild, can be interesting for over-under bets.
Futures Bets
Wager on long-term outcomes, such as predicting the Stanley Cup winner. The 2024 NHL playoffs offer exciting opportunities.
Consider dark horses like the Buffalo Sabres. Their odds to win the Cup might be enticing.
Prop Bets
Bet on specific player performances (e.g., goals, assists) during a game. Look for standout players like Auton Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) or Nathan McKinnon (Colorado Avalanche).
It is recommended to research team power plays, penalty kills, and recent form if you’re placing a prop bet.
Parlay Bets
Combine multiple bets for higher potential payouts. Mix moneyline, puck line, and over-under bets. While adding more bets to your slip can be risky, the potential payout is a high reward.
NHL Playoffs Explained
Let’s break down the NHL playoffs for 2024 in beginner-friendly terms:
What Are the NHL Playoffs?
The NHL playoffs are like the grand showdown after a long and exciting hockey season. It’s where the best teams compete for the ultimate prize: the Stanley Cup!
When Do the NHL Playoffs 2024 Start?
The regular season ended on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
The first round of the playoffs kicked off on Saturday, April 20.
Who Gets In?
Teams earn their playoff spots based on their performance during the regular season.
Each conference (Eastern and Western) has three divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central, and Pacific.
The top three teams from each division automatically make it to the playoffs.
Plus, two wild card teams from each conference also get a shot.
How Does It Work?
Teams face off in a best-of-seven series.
Win four games, and you move on to the next round.
Lose four, and you’re out (cue dramatic music).
Road to Stanley Cup 2024: NHL Playoff Fixtures
We finally know the top 6 standings in both Eastern and Western conferences and, therefore, know the matchups for the hockey playoffs and matchups on the road to the Stanley Cup 2024. Let’s take a look at how the league standings have shaped out and the brackets it gives up for the NHL playoffs 2024.
Eastern Conference Standings
Rank
Team
Record
1
New York Rangers (x)
53-22-4
2
Carolina Hurricanes (x)
50-22-7
3
Boston Bruins (x)
46-18-15
4
Florida Panthers (x)
49-24-6
5
Toronto Maple Leafs (x)
46-23-9
6
Tampa Bay Lightning (x)
44-27-7
7
New York Islanders
36-27-15
8
Pittsburgh Penguins
37-30-12
9
Washington Capitals
37-31-11
10
Detroit Red Wings
38-32-8
11
Philadelphia Flyers
36-32-11
12
New Jersey Devils
37-37-5
13
Buffalo Sabres
37-37-5
14
Ottawa Senators
34-40-4
15
Montreal Canadiens
30-36-12
16
Columbus Blue Jackets
26-41-12
Western Conference Standings
Rank
Team
Record
1
Dallas Stars (x)
50-20-9
2
Vancouver Canucks (x)
48-22-9
3
Colorado Avalanche (x)
49-24-6
4
Winnipeg Jets (x)
48-24-6
5
Edmonton Oilers (x)
48-24-5
6
Nashville Predators (x)
45-29-5
7
Los Angeles Kings (x)
41-26-11
8
Vegas Golden Knights
42-28-8
9
St. Louis Blues
4x-2-32-5
10
Minnesota Wild
37-32-9
11
Seattle Kraken
33-31-13
12
Calgary Flames
35-37-5
13
Arizona Coyotes
34-40-5
14
Anaheim Ducks
26-48-5
15
Chicago Blackhawks
23-50-5
16
San Jose Sharks
18-51-9
( (x) denotes a playoff place)
NHL Playoffs 2024 Matchup & Predictions
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
1. Florida Panthers (A1)
1. Dallas Stars (C1)
2. Boston Bruins (A2)
2. Winnipeg Jets (C2)
3. New York Rangers (M1)
3. Vancouver Canucks (P1)
4. Carolina Hurricanes (M2)
4. Edmonton Oilers (P2)
Stanley Cup Playoff Seedings
For those who need a refresher course into how the NHL playoff seedings work, here you are:
The top three teams from each division snag automatic spots.
For the wild card slots, each conference gets two. These are made up of the next best-performing teams in respective conferences.
The best division winner in each conference goes head to head with the second wild card team while the other division champion takes on the first wild card team
Finally, the teams who finished in 2nd and 3rd place in each division face off against each other in the first round.
Stanley Cup Odds, Favorites, and Probabilities
Let’s turn our attention to the favorite odds to win the Stanley Cup and the probabilities of lifting the cup in June for each of the top 5 favorites, including a brief analysis of each team.
Florida Panthers
The Eastern Conference champs are on a roll, surpassing Boston to claim the top spots in the Atlantic Division and NHL standings. The Panthers made some big moves at the trade deadline, bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko and Kyle Okposo to add firepower to their already-stacked lineup.
Under the guidance of seasoned coach Paul Maurice, Florida has dealt with key injuries to defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, while still boasting a strong offense led by Barkov, Tkachuk, Reinhart, Bennett, Verhaeghe, and more.
The big question mark hangs over their goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky, and his consistency. If "Bob" can stay solid, the Panthers, armed with offensive prowess and playoff experience, could very well emerge as the top Eastern team once again.
The Panthers are currently co-favorites to win the 2024 Stanley Cup alongside the Carolina Hurricanes. Their average odds to win stand at +667, giving them a 13% implied probability of hoisting Lord Stanley.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Canes are proving once again to be one of the toughest teams in the NHL to score against. General manager Don Waddell took action to address the team's offensive struggles by acquiring Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel, both former Stanley Cup champions, before the trade deadline. Carolina's offense has struggled in the playoffs for the past five years, so these moves were crucial.
With Kuznetsov and Guentzel joining Sebastian Aho and a healthy Andrei Svechnikov, the Canes now boast a strong offensive lineup. Combined with their solid defense and talented goalies Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina is shaping up to be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup
With an average odds of +667, they also have a 13% chance of winning the championship.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers bounced back from a rough start to become among the leading contenders for the Stanley Cup. With star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the charge, Edmonton's offense is always formidable. Their impressive 16-game win streak in January has pretty much guaranteed them a spot in the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference.
The Oilers are among the favorites to win this year’s Stanley Cup. Although they had a rough start to the season, their odds have improved, and they remain strong contenders. The Oilers have average odds of +750, giving them a 12.5% implied probability of winning the cup.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche have the 3rd best odds to win the Stanley Cup. These odds reflect their status as one of the NHL’s most complete teams, with key players like Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, and Nathan MacKinnon. They have average odds of 800+ giving them an implied probability of 11.11%. The Avs are many experts' best bet to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.
Dallas Stars
The Stars are also in the mix, with odds of 750+ that put them among the top contenders. The Stars have a solid playoff record, making it to the NHL's final four twice in the last four seasons. They're dedicated to Coach Peter DeBoer's defense-first strategy, which has been successful in guiding teams to the Cup Final in the past. However, they've fallen short of winning the championship.
The big question now is whether Dallas can overcome this hurdle and clinch the trophy, which hasn't been seen in Texas since 1999.
Final Say: The Best Betting Site to Find NHL Playoff Odds
When it comes to finding the best NHL playoff odds, we found BetOnline to be the best sportsbook for both casual and hardcore hockey bettors. BetOnline has been viewed as one of the best sportsbooks for some time now, and with a superb probs builder, a fantastic user-friendly UX design, great ongoing promotions, and fun, innovative contests to keep things fresh and fun, fanatics looking for NHL playoff odds should look no further than BetOnline.
Frequently Asked Questions About NHL Playoff Odds
Which Sportsbook has the best NHL Playoff Odds?
After scouring the internet to find where bettors can get the best NHL Playoff Odds, we believe BetOnline has the best Stanley Cup odds for 2024
How Many Teams Are In The NHL Playoffs?
The NHL playoffs feature a total of 16 teams competing for the coveted Stanley Cup. These teams are divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Each conference has its own set of matchups, with the top-seeded teams facing off against wild-card entries.
Who Are The Current Stanley Cup Champions?
The current Stanley Cup champions are the Vegas Golden Knights, who were coached by Bruce Cassidy. They beat the Florida Panthers over 5 games with a score of 4-1.
When Will The Stanley Cup Final Be Played?
The Stanley Cup 2024 will start with the NHL playoffs 2024 commencing on April 20, 2024, and will conclude no later than the 24th of June 2024.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.